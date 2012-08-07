Overview -- Innovation Ventures LLC is issuing $450 million in new debt for general corporate purposes and has increased the amount of the transaction from the $400 million it had previously proposed. The uses of net proceeds are subject to the sole discretion of the chief financial officer. -- The company has suggested that one-half of these funds will serve to build a manufacturing plant and support new product development, and that the remaining half will fund international expansion and acquisitions. -- We are assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company and a 'B-' issue-level rating and a '3' recovery rating to the company's proposed $450 million senior secured notes maturing 2019. -- Our stable outlook incorporates our view that credit metrics will remain relatively stable over the next year and that the company will continue to grow in the nutritional supplements category. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B-' corporate credit rating to Farmington Hills, Mich.-based Innovation Ventures LLC. The outlook is stable. We also assigned a 'B-' issue-level rating to the company's $450 million senior secured notes due 2019. The notes will be issued under Rule 144a with registration rights. The recovery rating on this debt is '3', indicating our expectation for meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a payment default. The company has increased the amount of debt issuance--it had previously proposed $400 million in new debt. The company will use one-half of the proceeds to build a manufacturing plant and support new product development, and the remaining half will fund international expansion and acquisitions, which are currently unspecified. Rationale The ratings on Innovation Ventures reflect our view that it has a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile. The company's very aggressive financial policy and that Innovation Ventures' ownership is highly concentrated with the founder and CEO constrain our financial risk assessment. Directly and indirectly he controls a supermajority of the equity capital and has the primary discretion over financial policy decisions. In these circumstances, we assess whether there are key individuals capably engaged in risk oversight on behalf of debtholders who have the authority to question and challenge the controlling owner. This is critical in cases where the use of the proceeds of the debt is yet to be decided. Although we do not question the depth and experience of the management team, we do not see them as a counterbalance to the CEO's authority and decisionmaking power. In addition, his own importance to the growth and success of the business, demonstrated since the launch of Innovation Ventures, constitutes a high level of "key man" risk for investors in this issuer and its securities. Management has a history of distributing large dividends to its shareholders, with more than $225 million paid in each of the past two years. We believe this trend will continue. The company is able to distribute dividends provided that the bond covenant calculation for leverage is below 2x. Although credit metrics are strong for the indicative ratios for a "highly leveraged" financial descriptor, which includes leverage above 5x, we believe the company's very aggressive financial policy supports the "highly leveraged" designation. Our "vulnerable" business risk assessment considers the company's narrow product and brand focus, its participation in the fragmented and highly competitive beverage industry (with a concentration in energy shots), and limited brand and geographic diversity. It is our opinion that the intrinsic risks associated with the nutritional supplements industry are related to product liability, and that negative publicity surrounding the safety of such products may affect the company's sales volumes, particularly given the fact that Innovation Ventures only sells one product--energy shots in various flavors--with a leading market share in the U.S. The company also faces potential increasing competition from many larger vitamin, mineral, and health supplement (VMHS) players, and we expect the company to respond by expanding into other energy drink and nutritional supplement categories. We have also factored into our business risk assessment the company's high degree of key man risk at the management, ownership, and decision rights levels. We expect credit measures to remain fairly stable relative to pro forma metrics. This expectation is based on the following key outcomes of our forecast: -- A pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 adjusted leverage ratio in themid-1x-area; -- Pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 EBITDA coverage of interest in the mid- to high-single-digit area; and -- Pro forma 2012 and full-year 2013 funds from operations (FFO) to total debt in the 30% area. The assumptions in our forecast for operational performance include: -- Revenue growth in the mid-single-digit percentage area in 2012 and the 20% area in 2013, primarily as a result of volume expansion (versus price). We expect this to result from growth of the supplement subsector of the VMHS industry, from increased popularity of caffeinated energy products, and from the success of the company's sampling program and continued retail penetration. We believe organic growth in international markets will be modest over this forecast period. New product launches, in our view, will contribute moderately to revenue growth. -- Meaningful EBITDA margin compression from higher spending on advertising to support new products, marketing against intense competition, and increasing retail distribution channels. -- Dividend payouts of more than $150 million annually. Based on the terms of the offering memorandum, dividend distributions are limited to $100 million through Jan. 1, 2013; however, subsequent to that date, dividend payouts are unlimited provided that leverage, per the bond covenant calculation, is below 2x. If leverage is between 2x and 4x, dividend distributions are subject to a net income builder calculation. In our forecast, the company's leverage will remain below 2x over the next two years, and therefore dividend distributions may exceed the recent pattern of approximately $225 million in each of the past two years. The company is private and does not publicly disclose its financials. Liquidity We view Innovation Ventures' liquidity as "adequate" and expect the company's sources to be greater than its uses over the next 12 months. Based on our forecast for 2012, and in accordance with key quantitative measures, relevant aspects of the company's liquidity include the following observations and assumptions: -- We expect coverage of uses by sources to be in excess of 1.2x for the next 12 months. -- We expect sources would exceed uses even with a 20% drop in EBITDA. -- The existing $60 million revolver will be terminated upon issuance of the proposed notes. The notes are subject to negative covenants; financial covenants are not applicable. -- There are no near-term maturities. -- Capital spending of approximately $40 million in 2012 and 2013 because of the construction of a new manufacturing facility; thereafter, we expect capital expenditures to stabilize at approximately $10 million annually. -- Dividend activity of at least $150 million annually. -- We expect the company to generate about $100 million of free cash flow in 2012 and $80 million in 2013. After the transaction the company will not have a revolver. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Innovation Ventures to be published following this report. Outlook The outlook is stable. We expect Innovation Ventures' operating performance and key credit measures to be relatively steady following the proposed notes issuance. We could consider a downgrade if the company were to engage in an even more aggressive financial policy, specifically debt-financed shareholder dividends to the detriment of reinvesting in the longer term growth of the business. Given the company's product concentration, in the event of negative publicity--perhaps coupled with a product recall--and a resulting compromise of operational performance (including an EBITDA decline of more than 30%), we could also consider a downgrade. Although less likely over the next 12 months, we could consider an upgrade if the company were to strengthen its financial profile, specifically its governance, through the institution of a board of directors such that policy decisions would no longer be limited to the sole discretion of one party. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Personal Care, Consumer Services, Apparel, And Tobacco Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 24, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List New Ratings Innovation Ventures LLC Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/-- Innovation Ventures LLC Innovation Ventures Finance Corp. Senior Secured US$450 mil 9.50% sr secd nts due 2019 B- Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.