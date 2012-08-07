BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
Aug 7 Standard Chartered PLC : * Moodys comments on Standard Chartered following allegations by ny regulator * Rpt-moodys comments on standard chartered following allegations by ny
regulator
* Credit Suisse announces coupon payments and expected coupon payments on Credit Suisse x-links® exchange traded notes (the "etns") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: