Aug 7 - Fitch expects the current drought to have minimal impact on
agricultural equipment asset-backed securities (ABS) because of the record 2011
harvest, lower leveraged farms, federal government funding, the use of crop
insurance and currently strong commodity pricing. However, we do expect limited
performance deterioration on agricultural equipment loans in the latter half of
the year.
We believe it is likely that minor upticks in delinquencies and losses will
occur. However, available credit enhancement is expected to cover any
performance deterioration. All of the agricultural equipment ABS pools we rate
employ some combination of reserve accounts, over collateralization,
subordination, and excess spread.
While most farm cash receipts from crop sales may feel the impact of the 2012
drought, many farmers benefited from a strong 2011. According to the U.S.
Department of Agriculture (USDA), 2011 net farm income increased 24% over 2010
levels and exceeded $98 billion for the first time. In addition, farmers are in
a good position to weather the drought due to strong farm balance sheets. Since
2002 the USDA reports that the average farm has lowered its debt to equity and
debt to asset ratios by almost one-third. The average levels are now lower than
the anytime since 1960.
We also expect many farmers to take the drought in stride because of direct
government payments and pervasive crop insurance. While direct payments are
generally small relative to total cash receipts (on average approximately 3.5%),
crop insurance premiums are subsidized by the federal government which leads to
broad coverage. As of Aug. 6, 2012, the USDA reports that approximately 73%-80%
of net crop acreage for corn, soybean, and wheat is covered by some form of crop
insurance.
While we do expect the drought to lower crop yields, the commodities markets
should soften the blow. Both corn and soybean futures reached all-time highs
last month while wheat is near a four-year high. Farmers will benefit from these
high spot prices when they sell their 2012 harvest, or any grains they may have
in storage.
We will continue to monitor the drought and its affect on agricultural equipment
ABS performance and report back.
