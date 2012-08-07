Overview -- We view the operations of Mexico-based petrochemical and refined products trader PMI Trading as integrated with PEMEX's operations. -- We are affirming our 'BBB' foreign currency and 'A-' local currency corporate credit ratings on PMI Trading. -- The stable outlook reflects our belief that PMI Trading's operations will continue to be integrated with PEMEX's. Rating Action On Aug. 7, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB' foreign currency and 'A-' local currency corporate credit ratings on P.M.I. Trading Ltd. (PMI Trading). The outlook is stable. The affirmation follows our regular annual review on PEMEX and its subsidiaries. Rationale The ratings on PMI Trading, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX; foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--), are the same as those on PEMEX, as we consider the two entities bearing a single default risk. This is primarily because we consider PMI Trading to be a very important subsidiary for, and essentially as a business division of, PEMEX. Moreover, Pemex Refinacion and PEMEX Gas y Petroquimica Basica (PGPB) are PMI Trading's main clients, so PEMEX's operating needs guide the company's operations. The company has aligned its risk-management policies and practices to those of PEMEX. PEMEX could fully back PMI Trading's funding requirements if necessary. We consider PMI Trading to be a prominent government-related entity, and we view the likelihood of extraordinary government support as "almost certain," based on our assessment of PEMEX's critical role as the only oil exploration and production company operating in Mexico, its contribution of 40% of Mexico's public-sector revenue through taxes and duties, and its integral link with the government. The government owns PEMEX, determines its strategy and key budgetary decisions, and maintains a tight degree of control. In line with our assessment of PEMEX, we view PMI Trading's business risk profile as "satisfactory" and financial risk profile as "significant." PEMEX directly owns 48.5% of PMI Trading, PMI Holdings Petroleos Espana S.L. (not rated) owns 50.5%, and PMI Norteamerica S.A. de C.V. (foreign currency: BBB/Stable/--; local currency: A-/Stable/--) owns 1%. PEMEX also has full ownership of these two entities. PEMEX integrates PMI Trading's financial results into its financial statements. PMI Trading manages PEMEX's imports and exports of refined and petrochemical products. PMI Trading has implemented its own risk-management policies; however, it conducts its operations according to PEMEX's risk-management practices. PMI Trading's new Board of Directors was established during the second quarter of 2012. Given the flexibility of the company's structure (as other senior directors are authorized to take decisions), the company's daily operations were not affected. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2012, PMI Trading reported revenues of $36.9 billion--up 19% from a year earlier--due to higher oil prices. PMI Trading's EBITDA margin was 2% during the same period. This was in line with both our expectations and the margins of its peers. Liquidity We view PMI Trading's liquidity as "adequate," reflecting PEMEX's ongoing support. We have factored the following assumptions into our liquidity assessment: -- We assume that sources of liquidity--including the company's $1 billion in committed credit facilities--will exceed uses by more than 3.0x during the next 12-18 months. -- PMI Trading has no significant debt maturities for the next few years. -- We believe PMI Trading's net sources will exceed its cash requirements and allow it to remain in compliance with its financial covenants, even if its EBITDA drops 15%. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our belief that PMI Trading will continue to operate as an integrated business within PEMEX. The stable outlook also reflects our outlook on Mexico and our expectation that PEMEX's relationship with the government will not change significantly during the next two to three years. Additionally, we do not expect the government to reduce its heavy involvement in the oil and gas sector or in the company in the foreseeable future. The ratings could be pressured if PEMEX were to lessen its commitment to supporting PMI Trading. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- General Criteria: Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Parent/Subsidiary Links; General Principles; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link to Parent, Oct. 28, 2004 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed P.M.I. Trading Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating Foreign Currency BBB/Stable/-- Local Currency A-/Stable/-- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 