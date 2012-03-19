(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 19 Overview
-- Brazil-based petrochemical company Braskem's business profile,
including its strong market position and adequate feedstock supply, have
sustained the ratings despite a challenging Brazilian petrochemicals industry
in 2011.
-- We are affirming our ratings, including the 'BBB-' global scale and
'brAAA' national scale corporate credit ratings, on the company.
-- The stable outlook reflects the company's strong liquidity and our
expectation that margins will recover with the start-up of capacity expansions.
Rating Action
On March 19, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its global
scale ratings, including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Brazil-based
petrochemical company Braskem S.A. At the same time, we affirmed our Brazilian
national scale rating on the company at 'brAAA'. The outlooks remained stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's ratings on Braskem reflect the strengths of its business
profile, based on its dominant market position, diversified feedstock, and
favorable supply contracts. Despite weaker operating performance in 2011,
caused by growth deceleration, import competition, and lower thermoplastic
resin prices, Braskem maintains strong liquidity. Nonetheless, Braskem is
exposed to industry cyclicality, currently worse global market conditions,
more-volatile commodity prices, and fluctuating exchange rates.
Braskem's business profile is "satisfactory," as our criteria define it.
Despite fierce competition from imports, the company benefits from a dominant
position in the Brazilian petrochemicals market as the sole local producer of
polyethylene and polypropylene, and a leading player in polyvinyl chloride
(PVC). Its feedstock contracts with Petrobras, close commercial relationships
with its fragmented customer base, and strong distribution capabilities allow
Braskem to sell products at adequate margins even under severe competitive
pressure. As the leading producer of thermoplastic resins in the Americas and
No. 8 worldwide, Braskem's total capacity amounts to 7.5 million tons
distributed in 35 facilities, mainly in Brazil and the U.S. The company's size
and diverse client base bring it more resilient performance even under more
uncertain market conditions, both domestically and abroad, and more-volatile
petrochemical prices. We believe a more-balanced feedstock mix among naphtha
and ethane, high flexibility to plan production efficiently at its several
plants, economies of scope and scale, and operating synergies will help the
company weather these uncertainties and, potentially, a longer market downturn.
Braskem's financial profile weakened in 2011 but is still "significant."
Although Braskem managed to improve the 2011 operating performance of acquired
Quattor S.A. (not rated) by increasing capacity utilization at Quattor's
plants, its EBITDA margin decreased to 11% on lower thermoplastic resin prices
in the second half of the year. Overall lower capacity utilization because of
maintenance shutdowns in Triunfo and Camacari, along with a temporary blackout
in Camacari, also affected results. These factors, coupled with negative
currency trends in the fourth quarter, caused the company's adjusted total
debt to EBITDA to spike to 4.7x, significantly higher than we had expected, by
year-end. However, we expect that Braskem will improve its credit metrics on
stronger cash flows in 2012, increasing dollar-denominated revenues and
therefore profits because the average exchange rate is more favorable. We
further expect to see higher capacity utilization and greater volumes from the
consolidation of acquired Dow plants in the U.S. and the completion of PVC and
butadiene expansion projects in Brazil. By year-end 2012, adjusted total debt
to EBITDA will likely decline to 3.8x, which we view as more commensurate with
the rating.
Liquidity
Braskem's liquidity is "strong." In December 2011, the company reported sound
cash reserves of Brazilian reais (R$) 3.2 billion, compared with short-term
debt of R$1.4 billion. Our opinion reflects several assumptions:
-- Liquidity sources (including cash on hand, discretionary cash flow,
and availability under the company's credit facility) exceeding cash uses
(including working capital needs, capital expenditures, and short-term debt)
by 1.8x in 2012;
-- Liquidity sources continuing to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to
decline by 30%;
-- Capital expenditures remaining manageable, even when including
investments in greenfield projects in Mexico;
-- Braskem continuing to manage its working capital efficiently,
resulting in low financing needs in the intermediate term; and
-- Strong covenant headroom, amounting to 40% of the firm's EBITDA based
on net debt ratios in U.S. dollars.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that operating results will
improve as capacity utilization increases and prices, as measured in local
currency, recover throughout 2012. We project a decrease in adjusted total
debt to EBITDA, to 3.8x in 2012 and to 3.2x in 2013. We could lower the
ratings if Braskem's liquidity weakens or its financial profile doesn't
improve as we expect, resulting in a sustained adjusted total debt to EBITDA
of more than 4.0x and funds from operations to adjusted total debt
consistently below 20%. Because the ratings already consider improvements in
credit metrics, we believe an upgrade is unlikely in the intermediate term.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Braskem S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating
Global Scale BBB-/Stable/--
National Scale brAAA/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Braskem America Finance Company
Braskem Finance Ltd.
Braskem International Ltd.
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Primary Credit Analyst: Rafaela Vitoria, CFA, Sao Paulo;
rafaela_vitoria@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Alexandre Menezes, Sao Paulo (55) 11-3039-9741;
alexandre_menezes@standardandpoors.com
