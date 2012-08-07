Aug 7 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the following ratings of WPE
International Coorperatief (WPEI):
-- Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+';
-- Local Currency IDR at 'B+';
-- US$390 million Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020, at 'B+/RR4'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
WPE International Coorperatief (WPEI) is a direct subsidiary of WPE, which in
turn is wholly owned by Industrias Metalurgicas Pescarmona (IMPSA). WPEI notes
are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by IMPSA and WPE (IMPSA's
Brazilian subsidiary) on a senior unsecured basis. The ratings reflect the
creditworthiness of the guarantors. Fitch rates IMPSA at 'B+', while WPE is a
fully owned subsidiary of IMPSA with strong operating, strategic and financial
ties to its parent company. The 'B+' IDR assumes all WPEI's future debt
issuances would be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by IMPSA, and will rank
pari passu with IMPSA's senior unsecured debt.
IMPSA's 'B+' ratings reflect the positive trend for the company's long-term
business fundamentals due to sustained global demand for hydro and wind power
generating equipment. They also incorporate the company's growing business
presence in Brazil and its sizeable backlog, which provides some certainty to
the company's cash generation over the medium term. Balanced against these
strengths are the company's high leverage, aggressive capital expenditure
program and its backlog concentration on a few large projects in developing
countries. A sudden downturn in key markets would negatively impact IMPSA's
ability to develop new projects.
IMPSA's operations have a significant concentration in Brazil. For the latest 11
months to March 2012, 53% of revenues and 37.5% of EBITDA came from Brazil. The
growth of the company's business in Brazil has reduced IMPSA's exposure to more
volatile markets such as Argentina and has increased its access to multiple
funding sources. This has reduced concerns about IMPSA's need to finance its
working capital needs in Argentina should trading conditions in that market
deteriorate. Additionally, it has enabled the company's foreign currency rating
to exceed Fitch's 'B' country ceiling rating for Argentina. Going forward, it is
expected that over 50% of IMPSA's total revenues will be generated by its
Brazilian production facilities.
At March 2012, IMPSA's backlog was USD3.9 billion, with 78% in wind
manufacturing, 74% in projects with third parties, and 45% in Brazil. The actual
backlog shows an improvement from the USD3.16 billion during January 2011 and
USD2.16 billion during January 2010. Given the long-term production cycle of
IMPSA's developments (usually in the range of four years for hydro and 12-18
months for wind farms), this backlog level provides some certainty to the
company's cash generation in the medium term. Existing power purchase agreements
(PPAs) also contribute to the company's future revenue generating ability. By
2Q'12, IMPSA will finish building its second factory in Brazil which will double
IMPSA's hydro capacity. Next year, the Recife Wind Factory will increase its
capacity to 500 from 400 generators per year .
IMPSA's backlog concentration remains somewhat high, with five projects
representing 55% of total backlog as of March 2012. The main project in the
hydro equipment business unit is Belo Monte (Brazil), while main projects in the
wind equipment unit are Arauco IV (Argentina) and Ceara III (Brazil).
The company's free cash flow (FCF) is anticipated to remain negative during 2012
and 2013 due to capital expenditures and growing working capital needs.
Investments in the construction of wind farms are estimated at approximately
USD500 million for FYE 2012 and USD625 million for FYE 2013. Much of the cash
deficit will be funded with non-recourse, project financing to develop wind farm
projects in Brazil.
Fitch expects IMPSA's total recourse debt to latest 12-month EBITDA ratio to
remain above 4.0x, and decrease in accordance with the successful execution of
the project backlog and the cash flow generation of the new energy projects in
operation. As of March 31, 2012, IMPSA had USD1.279 million of total debt, of
which USD384 million was structured as project finance. The total recourse
debt-to-EBITDA ratio, estimated annualizing EBITDA for the 1Q'12, was 4.5x at
March 2012 (3.8x at December 2011).
In 2010, IMPSA undertook a liability management program that included the
creation of WPEI. Between September 2010 and March 2011, WPEI issued USD390
million notes due in 2020, which made up 43% of IMPSA's recourse debt at March
2012. These notes are irrevocably and unconditionally guaranteed by IMPSA and
WPE on a senior unsecured basis. Through these issuances, IMPSA extended its
debt average life to seven years from 2.4 years, as part of the proceeds were
used to repurchase USD188 million out of the USD225 million in notes maturing
2014. Proceeds were also used to cancel short-term loans and finance CAPEX.
As of March 2012, IMPSA had USD48.4 million of cash and marketable securities,
covering short-term recourse debt by 19%. The company is expected to meet its
upcoming debt obligations with a mix of cash from operations and the rollover of
existing debt. IMPSA has increased its Brazilian short-term credit lines up to
USD200 million and has issued USD30 million in notes in the local capital market
in June 2012. In December 2011, Santa Catarina Wind Farm (222 MW) started
operations so IMPSA would improve its cash flow from either energy revenues or a
possible sale of its participation in this project.
Potential Rating and Outlook Drivers:
The company's ratings could be downgraded or a Negative Outlook could be
assigned if non-recourse financing increases above levels anticipated by Fitch.
Additionally, any material performance problems that threaten future projects
and cash flow, or a failure to comply with the terms for the operation of the
wind farms (for which long-term PPAs have been signed with Eletrobras and the
CCEE and are financed by BNDES) could also result in a Negative Outlook or
downgrade.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' Aug. 12, 2011;
--'Liquidity Considerations for Corporate Issues' June 12, 2007;
--'Rating Corporates Above the Country Ceiling' August 8, 2005.
