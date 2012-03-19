March 19 User
NEW YORK, March 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) of E.I DuPont de Nemours and Company's (NYSE: DD; DuPont) at 'A'. A full
list of ratings affirmed follows at the end of this release.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect DuPont's strong business profile, solid liquidity,
substantial free cash flow generation and Fitch's expectations that the company
will de-lever over the next 12-18 months.
DuPont benefits from end-market diversification and global reach (particularly
into emerging markets), integrated operations and leading market positions and
brands across multiple segments. The company's product portfolio is primarily
R&D-based and often patent protected, enabling sustainable market advantages and
high operating margins.
Fitch expects 2012 results to be driven by solid volumes in the agricultural and
food ingredient businesses with some restocking and volume improvement in the
industrial businesses. The second half of 2011 saw lower volumes in electronics
and communications on destocking and performance chemicals as a result of the
economic slowdown in Europe and Asia.
Financial leverage increased with the Danisco A/S acquisition for $7 billion
using cash on hand, $2 billion in new notes and $1 billion in commercial paper.
At Dec. 31, 2011, total debt/EBITDA was 2.1 times(x) and net debt/EBITDA was
1.5. Fitch expects leverage to drop to mid-cycle levels (total debt/EBITDA well
below 2x) exhibited prior to the acquisition over the next 12-18 months.
Liquidity should remain strong with expected free cash flow generation after
capital expenditures and dividends of at least $1 billion in 2012, $3.6 billion
in cash on hand and $4.4 billion in available credit at Dec. 31, 2011. The
company's $3.5 billion revolver is due in February 2015 and contains a
debt-to-capital covenant with a maximum of 67%. Near-term maturities are quite
manageable with $817 million coming due in 2012, $1.245 billion due in 2013,
$1.669 billion due in 2014, $1.465 billion due in 2015, and $1.494 billion due
in 2016.
A rating concern is the underfunding of the pension funds. The U.S. pension
plans with plan assets were underfunded by $6.894 billion at Dec. 31, 2011.
Fitch expects that annual contributions for 2013 will need to increase beyond
the roughly $500 million made in 2010 and early 2012.
Catalysts for a Downgrade or a Negative Outlook would be failure to reduce the
company's gross and net leverage over the next 12-18 months whether as a result
of lower internally generated cash flow or significant acquisitions, or
shareholder-friendly actions.
Faster-than-expected debt reduction coupled with the company's ongoing strong
ability to generate profits and cash flows could be catalysts for an upgrade or
a Positive Outlook.
Fitch affirms the following ratings:
--Issuer Default Rating at 'A';
--$3.5 billion unsecured bank revolver at 'A';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'A';
--Senior unsecured debentures at 'A';
--Short term IDR at 'F1';
--Commercial Paper at 'F1'.
