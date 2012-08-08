Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has assigned an 'A-' rating to the following Utah
Associated Municipal Power Systems' (UAMPS) revenue bonds:
--Approximately $72.5 million Horse Butte Wind Project revenue bonds, series
2012A;
--Approximately $26.1 million Horse Butte Wind Project variable-rate demand
revenue bonds, series 2012B.
Proceeds of the bonds will be used to finance a 20-year prepayment of
electricity from the 57.6MW Horse Butte Wind Project (HBWP). The series 2012A
and 2012B bonds are expected to price via negotiation on Aug. 16 and 21,
respectively.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
SECURITY
The series 2012 bonds are secured by a pledge and assignment of revenues derived
by UAMPS from the HBWP. Revenues consist primarily of payments made by the 24
project participants pursuant to take-or-pay power sales contracts (PSCs).
The series 2012B variable-rate bonds are expected to be backed by a three-year,
irrevocable letter of credit to be issued by Bank of Montreal (Fitch long- and
short-term Issuer Default Ratings of 'AA-' and 'F1+', respectively) nearer to
closing.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
PROJECT-BASED WHOLESALE AGENCY: UAMPS is a project-based joint action agency
serving 45 mostly small-sized, unrated members through 15 legally separate
projects in an eight-state region of the western United States. The HBWP, UAMPS'
newest generation project, is expected to begin commercial operations in August
2012.
TAKE-OR-PAY CONTRACTS: UAMPS' PSCs with each of the 24 HBWP participants provide
good bondholder protections, particularly as the project has no operating
history. The contracts are take-or-pay - requiring payment irrespective of
project output - and currently in force. In addition, they extend to the later
of the final maturity of the bonds or the useful life of the project.
ENTITLEMENT STEP-UP: A 25% step-up provision provides additional bondholder
protection from a default of one or more participants with the exception of the
largest, Truckee Donner Public Utility District (TDPUD), which maintains a 26.3%
entitlement share. While bondholders have direct exposure to TDPUD, Fitch
believes the participant exhibits good credit quality in support of the rating.
GOOD ECONOMIC INDICATORS: The project participants serve largely residential
customer bases in dedicated areas, which enhances revenue stability. The
participants are typically small with young demographics that contribute to
slightly below-average income levels. However, low unemployment rates evidence
the economic stability of the region.
MIXED PARTICIPANT FINANCIALS: High amounts of system equity correspond with
tighter operating margins at the participant level. However, each participant
has full rate-setting authority, which provides flexibility to increase revenues
on a timely basis. The participants' liquidity metrics vary greatly.
ACHIEVING RENEWABLE GOALS: The participants will likely derive political benefit
from the project, given Utah's (and other states') renewable energy goal.
However, the cost of power will be somewhat higher than for UAMPS' other power
projects.
CREDIT PROFILE
Fitch's primary rating consideration for this and UAMPS' other projects is the
operational and financial condition of the project participants. Additional
rating considerations include the start-up nature of the HBWP and the extent of
available liquidity.
UAMPS was established in 1980 as an energy services interlocal entity to
finance, acquire, and operate various projects for the generation and
transmission of electricity to its 45 members.
The Horse Butte Wind Project
The 57.6MW HBWP consists of 32 wind turbines located 15 miles east of Idaho
Falls in Bonneville County, Idaho. Construction of the project, which began in
November 2010, is complete after some delay, and commercial operation is
expected in August 2012. The projected capacity factor of the project is 33.2%
(p50), which is in line with industry standards.
The expected cost of power is slightly higher than UAMPS' other power supply
projects but within range at an average of $73.39/MWh for the initial 10 years.
While the HBWP may not be as economically competitive as some of UAMPS' other
generation projects, there is a political benefit. The HBWP will go some way
toward helping the participants achieve Utah's 2025 goal of providing 20% of
retail electric sales from renewables.
Mixed Participant Metrics
The nine largest participants, representing 84.2% of total entitlement shares,
are generally small entities averaging just 13,000 customers. However, the
participants serve largely residential customer bases (52% of sales), which
typically provide for greater revenue stability. Young demographics contribute
to slightly below-average income levels, but relatively low unemployment rates
suggest economic stability.
The participants' mixed financial positions include little debt. This creates
high ratios of equity to capitalization averaging near 75%. However, somewhat
tighter operating margins - given the participants' modest debt service
obligations - make annual financial operations appear less robust. Participant
liquidity averages a sound 128 days cash on hand, but the range among largest
participants is wide.
Step-Up Provision
UAMPS' take-or-pay PSCs with each of its project participants are currently in
force and terminate at the later of the final maturity of the bonds or the life
of the project. A step-up provision allows for an increase in each participant's
entitlement share by a maximum of 25%.
The step-up provides bondholders with some protection that a default by several
smaller members would not cause a default of the entire project. However,
bondholders do have direct exposure to the largest participant, TDPUD, which
maintains a 26.3% entitlement share of the project. Fitch believes that TDPUD
exhibits sufficient credit quality to support the 'A-' rating on UAMPS' series
2012 bonds.
Project Finances and Liquidity
The HBWP is structured similarly to UAMPS' other projects. Debt service coverage
is expected to be near 1.1x annually, and equity will remain principally with
the project participants.
Various sources of liquidity provide additional support for the rating. A $1.75
million operation and maintenance reserve will be funded at closing, and a rate
stabilization reserve will be funded to $1.1 million in equal parts over 18
months. In addition, two recently renewed lines of credit totaling $25 million
are available for general purposes across the entirety of the system.
