Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Norton, OH's bonds: --Approximately $6.3 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds, affirmed at 'A+'; --Assigned an implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating of 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are unvoted obligations of the city, payable from the levy of an ad valorem tax on all property within the ten-mill limitation imposed by Ohio Law. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION: Following multiple years of fund balance draws due to the economic downturn, finances have improved with the city posting a net operating surplus in 2010 and healthy reserve levels. STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY: Although showing signs of stabilization, the city's economy remains limited characterized by a high concentration in the auto sector. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The city's debt profile is a credit positive, with low debt levels, limited capital plans, and manageable pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs through the city's participation in the state's cost-sharing, multiple-employer plans. IMPLIED ULTGO RATED ON PAR: While Fitch currently makes no distinction between the implied ULTGO and LTGO ratings, erosion in taxing capacity or financial flexibility may result in future rating differentiation. CREDIT PROFILE STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY The city is a residential suburb, located 20 miles southwest of downtown Akron (LTGO bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch), in Summit County (LTGO bonds rated 'AA+'). The city's employment base is concentrated around the automotive industry with major employers and taxpayers including a large car dealership, Fred Martin Motors, and B&C Corporation/JR Wheel, a manufacturer of aluminum wheels. In 2010, there was concern regarding the financial health of Fred Martin due to weak sales. Since 2010, the dealership has experienced increased sales, particularly in the more profitable used car sector, and the dealership is expanding. The company recently opened a new Fiat dealership and purchased two nearby properties, one to be used for the expansion of auto sales. B&C Corporation/JR Wheel filed for bankruptcy in 2010. After settling a contract dispute with Alcoa, one of the firm's largest customers, the restructured JR Wheel is once again one of the city's major employers, manufacturing aluminum wheels on a new mechanized plant designed for multiple manufacturers and car models. Reflecting regional retrenchment of the automotive industry, employment losses for the Akron area have outpaced the state and nation. Unemployment figures for the city are not available. Akron and the county's unemployment rate for May 2012 was 6.6%, an improvement from May 2011 rates of 8.2% and 8.3%, respectively, and lower than the state (6.9%) and U.S. (7.9%). However, the improvement appears to be due to a decline in the labor force more than an increase in employment. City income and wealth indicators are average. The city's population has been fairly stable over the past decade, totalling 12,085 in 2010. HEALTHY PROPERTY TAX BASE DESPITE ASSESSED VALUE DECLINES Property tax revenues account for 7.0% of general fund revenues. Taxable assessed valuation has declined to $245.4 million or by 10.9% since 2007 due to the phase-out of tangible personal property and a 9.0% decline in 2012 from 2011 due to a revaluation. The tax base is diverse with the top 10 property taxpayers comprising 6.4% of assessed value. Total property tax collections are healthy, averaging 98% over the last three years. Property tax rates are composed of continuous levies, which Fitch views positively as there is no renewal risk. Proceeds from voted levies are accounted for in separate funds (Fire/EMS) to reflect voter restricted uses. In March 2012, management placed on the ballot a new four-year 4.6 mill EMS/Fire levy to replace two older (1985 and 1995) continuous 2.3 mill EMS/Fire levies. The new levy would have produced increased property tax revenues based on current valuation. While the vote was close, the measure failed with only 48% approval. The city will attempt to get it approved in November 2012. If approved, the increased property tax revenues would provide the city with added financial flexibility. IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION General fund revenue trends are driven by income tax performance which makes up approximately 70% of general fund revenues. The city levies a 2% income tax on all who reside or work in the city with a 1.5% tax credit for those who have to pay income tax to another municipality. Fiscal 2009 (fiscal year end Dec. 31) marked the third consecutive year of fund balance draws with unreserved fund balance at approximately $572,000 or 9.3% of general fund spending. The city's financial position improved in 2010, as income tax revenue increased by 9.0% due to a decrease in tax credits to 1.5% from 2.0% and spending freezes were implemented.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 08/08/2012 WNA2 WE FITCH AFFIRMS NORTON, OHIO'S LTGOS AT 10:02:11 52 SCRIPT 'A+'; OUTLOOK STABLE NEW YORK, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating action on Norton, OH's bonds: --Approximately $6.3 million limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds, affirmed at 'A+'; --Assigned an implied unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO) rating of 'A+'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The bonds are unvoted obligations of the city, payable from the levy of an ad valorem tax on all property within the ten-mill limitation imposed by Ohio Law. KEY RATING DRIVERS IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION: Following multiple years of fund balance draws due to the economic downturn, finances have improved with the city posting a net operating surplus in 2010 and healthy reserve levels. STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY: Although showing signs of stabilization, the city's economy remains limited characterized by a high concentration in the auto sector. MANAGEABLE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: The city's debt profile is a credit positive, with low debt levels, limited capital plans, and manageable pension and other post-employment benefit (OPEB) costs through the city's participation in the state's cost-sharing, multiple-employer plans. IMPLIED ULTGO RATED ON PAR: While Fitch currently makes no distinction between the implied ULTGO and LTGO ratings, erosion in taxing capacity or financial flexibility may result in future rating differentiation. CREDIT PROFILE STABILIZING BUT LIMITED ECONOMY The city is a residential suburb, located 20 miles southwest of downtown Akron (LTGO bonds rated 'AA-' by Fitch), in Summit County (LTGO bonds rated 'AA+'). The city's employment base is concentrated around the automotive industry with major employers and taxpayers including a large car dealership, Fred Martin Motors, and B&C Corporation/JR Wheel, a manufacturer of aluminum wheels. In 2010, there was concern regarding the financial health of Fred Martin due to weak sales. Since 2010, the dealership has experienced increased sales, particularly in the more profitable used car sector, and the dealership is expanding. The company recently opened a new Fiat dealership and purchased two nearby properties, one to be used for the expansion of auto sales. B&C Corporation/JR Wheel filed for bankruptcy in 2010. After settling a contract dispute with Alcoa, one of the firm's largest customers, the restructured JR Wheel is once again one of the city's major employers, manufacturing aluminum wheels on a new mechanized plant designed for multiple manufacturers and car models. Reflecting regional retrenchment of the automotive industry, employment losses for the Akron area have outpaced the state and nation. Unemployment figures for the city are not available. Akron and the county's unemployment rate for May 2012 was 6.6%, an improvement from May 2011 rates of 8.2% and 8.3%, respectively, and lower than the state (6.9%) and U.S. (7.9%). However, the improvement appears to be due to a decline in the labor force more than an increase in employment. City income and wealth indicators are average. The city's population has been fairly stable over the past decade, totalling 12,085 in 2010. HEALTHY PROPERTY TAX BASE DESPITE ASSESSED VALUE DECLINES Property tax revenues account for 7.0% of general fund revenues. Taxable assessed valuation has declined to $245.4 million or by 10.9% since 2007 due to the phase-out of tangible personal property and a 9.0% decline in 2012 from 2011 due to a revaluation. The tax base is diverse with the top 10 property taxpayers comprising 6.4% of assessed value. Total property tax collections are healthy, averaging 98% over the last three years. Property tax rates are composed of continuous levies, which Fitch views positively as there is no renewal risk. Proceeds from voted levies are accounted for in separate funds (Fire/EMS) to reflect voter restricted uses. In March 2012, management placed on the ballot a new four-year 4.6 mill EMS/Fire levy to replace two older (1985 and 1995) continuous 2.3 mill EMS/Fire levies. The new levy would have produced increased property tax revenues based on current valuation. While the vote was close, the measure failed with only 48% approval. The city will attempt to get it approved in November 2012. If approved, the increased property tax revenues would provide the city with added financial flexibility. IMPROVING FINANCIAL POSITION General fund revenue trends are driven by income tax performance which makes up approximately 70% of general fund revenues. The city levies a 2% income tax on all who reside or work in the city with a 1.5% tax credit for those who have to pay income tax to another municipality. Fiscal 2009 (fiscal year end Dec. 31) marked the third consecutive year of fund balance draws with unreserved fund balance at approximately $572,000 or 9.3% of general fund spending. The city's financial position improved in 2010, as income tax revenue increased by 9.0% due to a decrease in tax credits to 1.5% from 2.0% and spending freezes were implemented.U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating CriteriaALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. NORMAL RATINGS Fitch Affirms Norton, Ohio's LTGOs at 'A+'; Outlook Stable yes