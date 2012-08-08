Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its 'AAA/A-1+'
ratings on three bond issues supported by Duke Energy Indiana Inc. letters of
credit (LOC) and removed them from CreditWatch with negative implications, where
they were placed on July 20, 2012 (see list).
The long- and short-term components of our ratings on the series 2009A-4 and
2009A-5 bonds are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on,
as well as the joint support provided by, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
('A+/A-1'), the LOC provider, and Duke Energy Indiana Inc. ('BBB+/A-2'), the
obligor, assuming a low correlation level between the LOC provider and
obligor.
The long- and short-term components of our rating on the series 2009A-3 bonds
are based on our long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on, as well as the
joint support provided by, Mizuho Corporate Bank Ltd. ('A+/A-1'), the LOC
provider, and Duke Energy Indiana Inc. ('BBB+/A-2'), the obligor, assuming a
low correlation level between the LOC provider and obligor.
The long-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of
interest and principal when the bondholders have not exercised the put option.
The short-term components of our ratings address full and timely payments of
interest and principal when the bondholders have exercised the put option.
Today's rating actions reflect the July 25, 2012, lowering of our long-term
issuer credit rating on Duke Energy Indiana Inc. to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and our
removal of that rating from CreditWatch negative.
Changes to our ratings on the bonds can result from, among other things,
changes to our ratings on the LOC provider or obligor, changes to our
correlation assumption, the expiration or termination of the LOCs, or
amendments to the transactions' terms.
RATINGS AFFIRMED AND REMOVED FROM CREDITWATCH NEGATIVE
Transaction CUSIP Rating
To From
Indiana Finance Authority
US$77.125 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project)
ser 2009A-3 due 12/01/2039
455054AG1 AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
US$77.125 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project)
ser 2009A-4 due 12/01/2039
455054AJ5 AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+
US$50 mil environ ref rev bnds (for the Dayton Power & Light Co. project) ser
2009A-5 due 10/01/2040
455054AF3 AAA/A-1+ AAA/Watch Neg/A-1+