Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Leggett & Platt Inc.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and share repurchase. The proposed new notes contain a change-of-control provision. The 'BBB+' rating on the U.S.-based diversified manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products and components reflects our assessment of the company business profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company participates in fragmented and price competitive markets but its scale, highly automated production lines, vertical integration into steel production, good distribution capabilities, and comprehensive product portfolio all offer competitive advantages. About two-thirds of Leggett's demand is tied to consumer discretionary spending and we continue to expect relatively soft growth over the next couple of years. Although slow volume and revenue growth will likely continue to limit margin expansion potential, we believe that productivity gains and the higher profitability of a recent acquisition could lift EBITDA margins to about 12% this year. Free cash flow generation should remain consistent, exceeding $250 million, supporting the company's significant dividend payout, and along with the slowly improving operational credit measures trends, the stable outlook. However, we expect leverage to remain slightly above 2.5x and funds from operations to debt close to 35% at year-end 2012, which would be at the low end of our expectations for the rating. We therefore continue to see limited headroom for operational underperformance, or for elevated buyback or acquisition activity through the remainder of 2012 and into 2013. For the complete corporate rating rationale, please see the summary analysis on Leggett & Platt, published May 24, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Leggett & Platt Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $300 mil notes due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Gregoire Buet, New York (1) 212-438-4122; gregoire_buet@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Dan Picciotto, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7894; dan_picciotto@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 EOTMARKER [log off] [home page] © Reuters Limited 2012 - Server v10.3.0 (build 1) << back Transmission history : 1 alert filed Time USN User Headline 08/08/2012 WNA2 WE S&P RATES LEGGETT & PLATT PROPOSED $300MM 10:29:48 55 SCRIP UNSECD NOTES 'BBB+' NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue-level rating to Leggett & Platt Inc.'s proposed $300 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company expects to use the proceeds to repay outstanding commercial paper and for general corporate purposes, including acquisitions and share repurchase. The proposed new notes contain a change-of-control provision. The 'BBB+' rating on the U.S.-based diversified manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial products and components reflects our assessment of the company business profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "intermediate." The company participates in fragmented and price competitive markets but its scale, highly automated production lines, vertical integration into steel production, good distribution capabilities, and comprehensive product portfolio all offer competitive advantages. About two-thirds of Leggett's demand is tied to consumer discretionary spending and we continue to expect relatively soft growth over the next couple of years. Although slow volume and revenue growth will likely continue to limit margin expansion potential, we believe that productivity gains and the higher profitability of a recent acquisition could lift EBITDA margins to about 12% this year. Free cash flow generation should remain consistent, exceeding $250 million, supporting the company's significant dividend payout, and along with the slowly improving operational credit measures trends, the stable outlook. However, we expect leverage to remain slightly above 2.5x and funds from operations to debt close to 35% at year-end 2012, which would be at the low end of our expectations for the rating. We therefore continue to see limited headroom for operational underperformance, or for elevated buyback or acquisition activity through the remainder of 2012 and into 2013. For the complete corporate rating rationale, please see the summary analysis on Leggett & Platt, published May 24, 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Leggett & Platt Inc. Corporate credit rating BBB+/Stable/A-2 Rating Assigned Senior unsecured $300 mil notes due 2022 BBB+ Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column. Primary Credit Analyst: Gregoire Buet, New York (1) 212-438-4122; gregoire_buet@standardandpoors.com Secondary Contact: Dan Picciotto, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7894; dan_picciotto@standardandpoors.com No content (including ratings, credit-related analyses and data, model, software, or other application or output therefrom) or any part thereof (Content) may be modified, reverse engineered, reproduced, or distributed in any form by any means, or stored in a database or retrieval system, without the prior written permission of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC or its affiliates (collectively, S&P). The Content shall not be used for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. S&P and any third-party providers, as well as their directors, officers, shareholders, employees, or agents (collectively S&P Parties) do not guarantee the accuracy, completeness, timeliness, or availability of the Content. S&P Parties are not responsible for any errors or omissions (negligent or otherwise), regardless of the cause, for the results obtained from the use of the Content, or for the security or maintenance of any data input by the user. The Content is provided on an "as is" basis. S&P PARTIES DISCLAIM ANY AND ALL EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE OR USE, FREEDOM FROM BUGS, SOFTWARE ERRORS OR DEFECTS, THAT THE CONTENT'S FUNCTIONING WILL BE UNINTERRUPTED, OR THAT THE CONTENT WILL OPERATE WITH ANY SOFTWARE OR HARDWARE CONFIGURATION. In no event shall S&P Parties be liable to any party for any direct, indirect, incidental, exemplary, compensatory, punitive, special or consequential damages, costs, expenses, legal fees, or losses (including, without limitation, lost income or lost profits and opportunity costs or losses caused by negligence) in connection with any use of the Content even if advised of the possibility of such damages. Credit-related and other analyses, including ratings, and statements in the Content are statements of opinion as of the date they are expressed and not statements of fact. S&P's opinions, analyses, and rating acknowledgment decisions (described below) are not recommendations to purchase, hold, or sell any securities or to make any investment decisions, and do not address the suitability of any security. S&P assumes no obligation to update the Content following publication in any form or format. The Content should not be relied on and is not a substitute for the skill, judgment, and experience of the user, its management, employees, advisors, and/or clients when making investment and other business decisions. S&P does not act as a fiduciary or an investment advisor except where registered as such. While S&P has obtained information from sources it believes to be reliable, S&P does not perform an audit and undertakes no duty of due diligence or independent verification of any information it receives. To the extent that regulatory authorities allow a rating agency to acknowledge in one jurisdiction a rating issued in another jurisdiction for certain regulatory purposes, S&P reserves the right to assign, withdraw, or suspend such acknowledgement at any time and in its sole discretion. S&P Parties disclaim any duty whatsoever arising out of the assignment, withdrawal, or suspension of an acknowledgment as well as any liability for any damage alleged to have been suffered on account thereof. S&P keeps certain activities of its business units separate from each other in order to preserve the independence and objectivity of their respective activities. As a result, certain business units of S&P may have information that is not available to other S&P business units. S&P has established policies and procedures to maintain the confidentiality of certain nonpublic information received in connection with each analytical process. S&P may receive compensation for its ratings and certain analyses, normally from issuers or underwriters of securities or from obligors. S&P reserves the right to disseminate its opinions and analyses. S&P's public ratings and analyses are made available on its Web sites, www.standardandpoors.com (free of charge), and www.ratingsdirect.com and www.globalcreditportal.com (subscription), and may be distributed through other means, including via S&P publications and third-party redistributors. Additional information about our ratings fees is available at www.standardandpoors.com/usratingsfees. Any Passwords/user IDs issued by S&P to users are single user-dedicated and may ONLY be used by the individual to whom they have been assigned. No sharing of passwords/user IDs and no simultaneous access via the same password/user ID is permitted. To reprint, translate, or use the data or information other than as provided herein, contact Client Services, 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041; (1) 212-438-7280 or by e-mail to: research_request@standardandpoors.com. Copyright (c) 2012 by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC. All rights reserved. In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect, the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information. If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services, please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176; MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280; PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758 NORMAL RATINGS S&P Rates Leggett & Platt Proposed $300MM Unsecd Notes 'BBB+' yes