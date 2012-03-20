March 20 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed National Bank of Greece's (NBG), Alpha Bank's (Alpha), EFG Eurobank Ergasias' (Eurobank) and Piraeus Bank's (Piraeus) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'B-' and removed them from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The Outlook is Stable. Agricultural Bank of Greece's (ATEbank) Long-term IDR of 'B-' has been maintained on RWN to reflect uncertainties about its viability. All five bank's Viability Ratings (VR) has been affirmed at 'f'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment. These rating actions follow the upgrade of Greece's sovereign rating to 'B-' from 'Restricted Default' (see "Fitch Upgrades Greece to 'B-'/Stable from 'Restricted Default' dated March 13, 2012 on www.fitchratings.com) and Fitch's revised judgement of external support for Greek banks' recapitalisation following the new private sector involvement (PSI Plus) debt exchange agreed in early March 2012. NBG's, Alpha's, Eurobank's and Piraeus' Long-term IDRs are on their Support Rating Floors (SRF) and reflect Fitch's assumption that support from the IMF/EU in respect of Greek banks' recapitalisation is committed and ensured after Greece's debt restructuring and on the basis that they are viewed as viable banks. An official statement made by EU/IMF and ECB in its discussion paper on the second economic adjustment programme for Greece published in March 2012 lead Fitch to reach this conclusion. Fitch also believes the Bank of Greece and the ECB will continue to provide emergency liquidity assistance in a timely manner, as evidenced in the past weeks when Greece was downgraded to 'RD' and Greek government bonds (GGB) lost their eligibility for ECB funding. ATEbank's Long-term IDR of 'B-' is also on its SRF reflecting external support in the form of capital (as evidenced by state capital injections in the past) and liquidity from the ECB and the Bank of Greece. However, ATEbank's viability analysis is addressed separately by the authorities taking into account the legal, operational and financial aspects. Fitch will resolve the RWN once there are more details on the final solution, which could involve the recapitalisation of the bank if considered viable or its resolution. The latter could entail the full or partial sale of the bank, a creation of a bridge bank or an orderly winding down. The latter scenarios could constitute, in Fitch's view, an event of default. Fitch believes that the extended extraordinary capital backstop facility of EUR50bn through the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) as part of the IMF/EU support programmes is likely to prove sufficient to cover banks' estimated losses and restore the solvency of the major Greek banks. Losses include write-downs from the PSI Plus (which entail a 53.5% nominal value haircut on GGB and of some state guaranteed public sector loans), credit losses from the Blackrock exercise and costs associated with the resolution of non-viable banks. All banks will be required to achieve a core capital ratio of 9% by end-September 2012 and 10% by end-June 2013. Based on capital needs and capital raising plans, the Bank of Greece will assess the viability of banks. Viable banks will be then given time to raise capital in the market until end-September. If banks failed to improve capital by private means, they will be able to access capital from the HFSF through common shares and contingent convertible bonds. At such time that Greek banks' effectively receive capital support, Fitch will upgrade banks' VR to a rating level commensurate with its post-supported financial strength. However, Fitch anticipates that the VR of Greek banks will remain at a deeply sub-investment grade rating level to reflect the numerous challenges there are faced with and their substantial weak credit fundamentals. The latter is expressed by their fragile funding and liquidity profiles, rising asset quality concerns and potential operating losses in the context of Greece's distressed macroeconomic environment. The rating actions are as follows: NBG Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook, RWN removed Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed Senior notes affirmed at 'B-/RR4'; RWN removed Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C' State-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B-' ; RWN removed Eurobank Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook, RWN removed Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed Senior notes affirmed at 'B-/RR4'; RWN removed Market-Linked Senior notes at 'B-emr'/RR4'; RWN removed Commercial paper affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed Subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6' Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C' State-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B-' ; RWN removed Short-term state-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B', RWN removed Alpha Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook, RWN removed Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed Senior notes affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4'; RWN removed Market-Linked Senior notes affirmed at 'B-emr'/'RR4'; RWN removed Subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6' Junior subordinated notes affirmed at 'C' Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C' State-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed Short-term state-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B', RWN removed Commercial paper programme affirmed at 'B', RWN removed Piraeus Long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Stable Outlook, RWN removed Short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed Senior notes affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4'; RWN removed Commercial paper affirmed at 'B'; RWN removed State-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed ATEbank Long-term IDR at 'B-'; RWN maintained Short-term IDR at 'B'; RWN maintained Viability Rating affirmed at 'f' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor at 'B-'; RWN maintained State-guaranteed issues affirmed at 'B-'; RWN removed The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on Greek banks' subsidiaries, securitisation transactions and covered bonds will be detailed in separate comments. 