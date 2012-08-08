Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Italian insurer Societa Reale Mutua di Assicurazioni's (RMA) and its Spanish subsidiary Reale Seguros Generales's (Reale Seguros) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+'. The Outlooks are Negative. The affirmations reflect RMA's good operating profile, improving underwriting performance and good albeit declining capitalisation. The ratings also reflect Reale Seguros's resilience amid challenging market conditions in Spain. Offsetting this, RMA suffered from adverse prior years' reserves adjustments in the motor business in 2011. In addition, Fitch continues to see weaknesses within RMA's main Italian subsidiary, Italiana Assicurazioni (Italiana), whose operating loss widened in 2011, casting doubt on the speed of its recovery. Fitch understands management remains committed to restoring satisfactory operating performance in the near term, and takes comfort from its positive track record in enhancing RMA's operating performance. The Negative Outlook reflects RMA and Reale Seguros' large exposure to the eurozone debt crisis through the close linkage to the local economies as well as to Italian and Spanish credit risk through their holdings of Italian and Spanish sovereign and bank debt. For 2012 and 2013, Fitch expects RMA to face significant operational challenges in Italy and Spain, due to the adverse macroeconomic environment and austerity measures in these countries. RMA's rating is currently not constrained by the rating of Italy (Long-Term IDR: 'A-'/Negative). However, a downgrade of Italy could lead to a downgrade of RMA. Conversely, if Italy's sovereign rating was upgraded, RMA's ratings could also be upgraded if its capital ratios (both actual and pro-forma) also improved. Other key rating triggers for a downgrade of RMA's rating include a combined ratio deteriorating beyond its 2009 level (around 106%), the group's regulatory solvency falling below 150% for a prolonged period of time or if the RMA group's losses arising from exposure to Spanish bonds, or other European sovereign bonds, exceed Fitch's current expectations. As Reale Seguros is regarded as core to the RMA group, its rating is aligned with RMA. Therefore, any change in RMA's rating would lead to a corresponding change in Reale Seguros's rating. In addition, Reale Seguros's rating could be downgraded if Fitch's view of the strategic importance of this entity to the group changes. RMA group's non-life combined ratio was 99% in 2011, better than the 100.9% recorded in 2010 and the 106.2% in 2009. This is despite the negative reserves adjustments on motor business and Italiana's combined ratio of 106.1% in 2011. Fitch expects RMA to further improve its underwriting performance in 2012. Fitch believes RMA's risk-adjusted capitalisation is commensurate with the company's current rating level. RMA's consolidated Solvency I ratio was 172% at end-2011, down from 207% in 2010, largely due to the negative changes to Italian bond prices. Fitch's own risk-adjusted assessment of group capital adequacy also indicates that RMA group's capital is adequate for the rating level and, positively, resilient to Fitch's capital adequacy stress tests. The quality of capital is satisfactory, despite the amount of intangibles (around 20% of total shareholders' funds) and the significant contribution from unrealised gains on real estate. Fitch assesses RMA's investment policy as prudent, with investments well diversified across industries. Concentration risk in single corporate issuers is also very limited. Exposure to risky assets is supportive of the current rating level. Equity investments rose in 2011 having fallen in 2010. Nevertheless, exposure remains significantly below pre-crisis levels, which is viewed positively by Fitch. However, the asset allocation is negatively affected by the large exposure to sovereign debt issued by the Republic of Italy (around EUR3.2bn at end-2011). While this is explained by the need to match Italian life liabilities with Italian bonds yielding more than the average guaranteed return and minimise the risk of lapses (a common feature of Italian insurers), Fitch believes that a prolonged period of wide credit spreads on Italian sovereign debt and a volatile equity market could exert pressure on RMA's capital adequacy. RMA is one of three Italian insurance groups entering the Solvency II pre-application process and submitting an internal model to ISVAP (the Italian insurance regulator). Fitch views this positively, as it indicates the increasing - albeit still moderate in comparison with larger players - degree of sophistication of RMA's capital and risk management. Fitch views RMA's diversification into the Spanish market through Reale Seguros as a positive rating factor. Fitch believes Spain is a key territory for RMA and that support would be provided to Reale Seguros from RMA if needed. As a result, Fitch continues to view Reale Seguros as a "core" entity to RMA. As well as reflecting its core status in the RMA group, Real Seguros's rating also continues to be supported by its profitable underwriting results, solid capitalisation and strong reserving policies, amid challenging trading conditions in the Spanish non-life insurance market. The company has been an important contributor to RMA's earnings since 2005, a period during which earnings from the Italian operations have been under pressure. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 