Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has launched an electronic newsletter called 'Emerging Markets Quarterly'. The new publication will highlight topics of interest from different sectors of the economy, with one or two articles discussing Fitch's opinion and an investor interview providing the market's view on these topics. Due to investors' growing interest in expanding their investment horizons towards the smaller and faster-growing economies within the emerging markets spectrum, this first edition focuses on the more risky subset of emerging market countries, also known as frontier markets. In the first article, the agency discusses the differences between two of the most prominent frontier market indices and provides its view on selected countries included in these. Key rating factors that Fitch considers for each sector are also highlighted. The second article discusses Fitch's opinion with respect to the ongoing policy limbo in Egypt. In the 'market view' section of this edition, Violet Osterberg, Co-Head of Specialty Investments at Pacific Life Insurance Company, shares her expertise with regard to frontier markets. In addition, the newsletter features commentary highlights and key rating actions for the quarter, covering the corporates, financial institutions, sovereigns, global infrastructure and structured finance sectors within the emerging markets. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: EMERGING MARKETS NEWSLETTER "PILOT EDITION"