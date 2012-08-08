Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's believes there
will be more pressure for U.S. footwear companies to capitalize on popular
merchandise trends this year, according to a report titled "Top 10 Investor
Questions: How Will U.S. Footwear Companies Fare In The Continuing Slow-Growth
Economy?" published earlier today on RatingsDirect.
"We expect slow economic expansion in the U.S. in 2012, with weak employment
and consumer spending rates that continue to limit both the mall and off-mall
traffic that propels footwear sales," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst
Diya Iyer.
Online sales should remain a silver lining. "We expect online sales to
continue to rise at high-single-digit to mid-teen rates for footwear companies
this year," Ms. Iyer commented further.
Consolidation could also have rating implications for these companies.
In the article, Standard & Poor's answers some of the most frequently asked
questions it has received from investors about the industry. These questions
include:
-- What are your expectations for rating changes in the footwear industry
in the coming year?
-- What key trends will shape the credit quality of U.S. footwear
companies over the next year?
-- What is Standard & Poor's forecast for the economy and the consumer in
2012, and how will it affect the footwear industry?
-- What are the biggest growth opportunities for footwear companies?
The report is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. If you are not a RatingsDirect
subscriber, you may purchase a copy of the report by calling (1) 212-438-7280
or sending an e-mail to research_request@standardandpoors.com. Ratings
information can also be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site by using
the Ratings search box located in the left column at www.standardandpoors.com.