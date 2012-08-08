Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Naspers Limited's (Naspers) Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and Short-term foreign currency IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' for the USD700m notes issued by subsidiary company MIH B.V. The full list of ratings is listed below. The rating and Outlook is underpinned by the group's solid cash flows derived from the Pay TV unit. The majority, c. 85% of overall group EBITDA is derived from its Pay TV operations. This defensible and recession-proof cash flow gives the group some flexibility to acquire and expand its portfolio of wholly-owned Internet properties. While Pay TV subscription in its principle market of South Africa is undoubtedly maturing there is still some revenue and cash flow growth to be gained from price increases and high-end product expansion such as PVR and HD. Elsewhere in Sub-Saharan Africa Pay TV a similar strategy of lower priced Direct-To-Home satellite (DTH) programme tiers has increased penetration in markets with smaller but growing middle classes. The expansion into digital terrestrial TV (DTT) offers a cost effective way to penetrate the lower end of the market. DTT requires no costly dish installation and set top boxes can be bought by consumers on a plug-and-play basis through domestic retail networks. The roll out of DTT networks in a number of countries should help further penetrate the low end subscriber base and complete the Pay TV offering for the group with the DTT investment (mainly set top box subsidy and marketing) dampening margins in the short term. Naspers' controlled B2C internet businesses are undergoing an investment phase to scale up and ward off potential competition. Retaining in-market local language B2C dominance is considered vital to counter competitive threats from companies such as eBay. Development spend for these Internet businesses increased to ZAR1.7bn in YE 2012 turning the division into a trading loss of ZAR913m. However the scale effects drove revenues higher over YE2012 by 57% and Fitch would expect this revenue growth profile to continue as the businesses expand the core e-commerce offering into new areas such as on-line retailing of third party products. This repositioning of the business will result in lower divisional margins than in the past but bring the division in line with traditional B2C businesses over the next three years. The decline in Naspers' operating margins from the levels seen in 2010 (24%), both in Pay TV and in Internet, is unlikely be fully reversed in the years ahead. However both divisions' investment phases are driving growth and ultimately the group's business will be of much greater scale. It will obviously be vital to maintain this headline growth profile to recoup the investment. Inevitably the group's funds from operations (FFO) net leverage will increase in the next 18 months but still remain within Fitch's previously guided 2.0x threshold level at the current rating. The scale effects alluded to above are needed to drive cash flow flexibility to deleverage from these investment spikes. This is particularly important as the group remains acquisitive in the B2C Internet arena. While Fitch only takes into account dividends from associate investments such as Tencent and Mail.ru in its calculation of Naspers' cash flow and leverage metrics - these are not insignificant amounting to approximately USD70m in YE2012. In addition the agency notes the high market capitalisations of Tencent (USD60bn) and Mail.ru (USD7.9bn) which provide the group with considerable current equity value and a potential source of foreign currency liquidity to offset Naspers USD debt obligations and programming costs in the event that the group suffers a major ZAR depreciation against the US Dollar. WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION? Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - In conjunction with a solid operating performance, a tangible commitment to balance the long-term interests of bondholders with those of shareholders would be positive for the ratings. In addition, net leverage sustained at a prudent level and sustained evidence of organic growth would be beneficial to the ratings. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: - Rating pressure is likely to arise from net leverage above 2x (FFO adjusted net leverage) and with no clear deleveraging path. - Unexpected regulatory pressures: relating to competition in the domestic Pay-TV market, or changes in government regulations affecting the ability to service foreign debt repayments would also put pressure on the ratings. - Material reversals in revenue growth in internet properties could be negative for the ratings given the amount of development spent to scale these businesses. Revenue weakness would be viewed in conjunction with margin developments and effects on overall group EBITDA The complete rating action breakdown is as follows: Long-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'F3' Senior Unsecured rating: affirmed at 'BBB-' National Long-term rating: affirmed at 'A(zaf)'; Outlook Stable National Short-term rating: affirmed at 'F1(zaf)'