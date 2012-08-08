Aug 8 - In its seventh version of the 'U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple EV-aluator' report released today, Fitch Ratings provides an analysis of market multiples (enterprise value /EBITDA) and transaction multiples on an aggregated sector basis. The report also provides a granular view of the more than 400 high-yield issuers comprising the report on both an issuer- and subsector basis. The detailed break-down by subsector illustrates the considerable divergence in market multiples within each broad sector. The report highlights how these market multiples have compared with transaction multiples of publicly traded U.S. companies and with the distressed valuation multiples employed by Fitch for purposes of its recovery analysis. In conducting its analysis, Fitch made the following observations: --The aggregate market valuation multiple (EV/EBITDA) for all companies for the most recent latest 12 months (LTM) decreased to 7.2 times (x) from 7.5x as of the end of 2011 despite the Russell 3000 index increasing 8.2% in that time period. Twelve of the 18 sectors in the U.S. have dipped below year-end 2011 levels. --Transaction multiples in 2012 decreased versus the multiples seen in 2011. The median Fitch-estimated transaction multiple for the first half of 2012 was 9.74x, driving down the median transaction multiple for the most recent LTM to 10.5x from 10.8x in 2011. The three most active sectors in 2012 have been Energy, Healthcare, and Technology. --Fitch-employed multiples hover either below or in the lowest quartile of 10-year historical public market multiples. The report is available on the Fitch web site at 'www.fitchratings.com' under the following headers: Sectors >> Corporate Finance >> Leveraged Finance >> U.S. Leveraged Finance Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: U.S. Leveraged Finance Multiple EV-aluator