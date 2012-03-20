March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it raised it issue
rating on Houston-based Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.'s (Carrizo) senior
unsecured notes to 'B' (same as the corporate credit rating on the company) from
'B-', and revised its recovery rating on the notes to '4' from '5', indicating
our expectation of average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. The 'B' corporate credit rating on the company remains unchanged.
The improved recovery expectation reflects an updated valuation of Carrizo's
midyear 2012 reserves following recent reserve development despite the
divestiture of a portion of the company's properties in the Barnett Shale. Our
updated valuation is based on a company-provided PV10 report, using Standard &
Poor's recovery methodology and stressed price deck assumptions of $45 per
barrel for West Texas Intermediate crude oil and $4 per million Btu for Henry
Hub natural gas. This update results in a modest increase to the valuation,
triggering the revision in our recovery rating.
The upgrade on the notes reflects the higher recovery rating, which previously
had been one notch down from the corporate credit rating.
The ratings on Carrizo reflect what Standard & Poor's categorizes as Carrizo's
"aggressive" financial risk and "vulnerable" business risk, as our criteria
define the terms. With current leverage of 4.2x at year-end 2011, Carrizo has
a levered balance sheet, but we expect this ratio to decrease to below 3.5x in
2012 as the company ramps up production and continues to switch to more
liquids-rich production. As a participant in the highly cyclical and
competitive oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) industry, Carrizo is
susceptible to commodity prices, particularly with respect to natural gas, the
company's principal product and one that continues to suffer from weak prices.
Finally, ratings reflect Carrizo's modest-sized reserve and production base
concentrated in a few resource plays.
RATINGS LIST
Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Stable/--
To From
Upgrade; Revised Recovery Rating
Senior unsecured notes B B-
Recovery rating 4 5
