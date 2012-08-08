Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Danske Bank's
('A'/Negative/'F1') covered bonds secured by pool I at 'AAA'.
The rating is based on Danske Bank's Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of
'A' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 22.3 %, the combination of which
enables the I covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of
default (PD) basis, provided that the overcollateralisation (OC) between the
cover assets and the covered bonds is sufficient to sustain the corresponding
stress scenario. The OC supporting a 'AA+' rating on a PD basis was increased to
15.8% from 14.9% due to increased refinancing assumptions and higher credit risk
of the cover pool. The supporting OC is below the lowest OC observed of the past
12 months of 20.03%. The 15.8% supporting OC also provides for more than 51%
recoveries on the covered bonds in a 'AAA' scenario, which allows for a
one-notch uplift above the rating on a PD basis to 'AAA'.
The D-Factor assigned to the category I covered bonds reflects the strength of
the asset segregation under Danish legislation, taking into account residual
set-off and claw back risks; the feasibility of the transition to an alternative
cover pool manager; and the strength of the regulatory framework. The liquidity
component of the D-Factor is driven by Fitch's view of the likelihood of the
portfolio being liquidated within the 12 months extendible maturity in a
stressed environment and the issuer's commitment to include liquid assets in the
cover pool covering three months of interest payments on the covered bonds if it
is rated below 'A'. The D-Factor also reflects the complexity that derivatives
add to the alternative manager's responsibilities after issuer insolvency as the
agency believes that internal derivative counterparties, even if subject to
replacement provisions, leave covered bond investors more vulnerable to an
issuer default compared to programmes with external derivative counterparties.
Furthermore, the D-Factor incorporates Fitch's assessment of the liquidity
strain potentially caused to the programme by swap termination payments due to a
defaulted swap counterparty which would be payable pari-passu to the covered
bonds..
As of May 2012, the cover pool amounted to DKK103.7bn equivalent (EUR13.9bn) and
consisted of 117,463 residential mortgage loans secured by properties located in
Norway (49.8%) and Sweden (50.2%). The cover pool is three years seasoned with a
current loan-to-value ratio (LTV) of 61.5%. About 79% of the loans are secured
by owner-occupied properties and the remaining 21% by shares in housing
cooperatives. The expected loss on the asset portfolio is 6.8% in a 'AAA' rating
scenario.
Fitch compared the cash flows from the cover pool in a wind-down situation,
subject to stressed defaults and losses, and under the management of a third
party, to the payments due under the covered bonds. Maturity mismatches are
assumed to be bridged through a portfolio sale occurring at a discounted sale
price.
The weighted average life (WAL) of the assets in the cover pool is 21.6 years,
compared to the WAL of 6.2 years for the covered bonds. The assets are fixed and
floating rate, SEK and NOK-denominated, whereas the bonds have been issued in
EUR, CHF, DKK, SEK and NOK at a fixed rate and variable rate. Interest rate and
currency risks are hedged via swaps with Danske Bank. The mark-to-market of the
swaps was in favour of the swap provider and amounts to DKK2.1bn as of June
2012.
All else being equal, the rating of Danske's I covered bonds could be maintained
at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'A-'.
Fitch has proposed enhancements to its covered bonds rating criteria (see:
'Fitch: Proposed Enhancements to Covered Bonds Criteria to Increase
Transparency' dated 16 May 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). Although this is not
expected to impact the rating of the covered bonds, it could impact the minimum
IDR at which the ratings could be maintained at 'AAA'.Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria', dated 30 May 2012;
'Covered Bonds Counterparty Criteria', dated 13 March 2012; 'EMEA Residential
Mortgage Loss Criteria', dated 7 June 2012 available at www.fitchratings.com.
