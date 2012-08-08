Aug 8 - OVERVIEW
-- We are assigning 'A' ratings, with a negative outlook, to Bankinter
S.A.'s mortgage covered bonds.
-- The ratings are five notches higher than our long-term rating on
Bankinter, which is the maximum possible uplift under our covered bond
criteria given the Spanish legal framework and a high asset-liability
mismatch.
-- Our negative outlook on the covered bond ratings reflects our negative
outlook on Bankinter's issuer credit rating, as any rating action on the bank
would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered bonds it
has issued, all else being equal.
MADRID (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today assigned its 'A' long-term credit ratings to Bankinter S.A.'s
(BB+/Negative/B) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias"). At the same
time, we have assigned a negative outlook to the ratings on these covered
bonds (see list below).
The covered bonds are senior secured debt issued by Bankinter. According to
our criteria, we view the covered bond ratings as issue ratings that are
linked to our issuer credit rating (ICR) on the issuer (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published Dec. 16, 2009).
Under our criteria for rating covered bonds, we evaluate the maximum potential
rating on a covered bond program as the bank's ICR plus the maximum number of
notches of ratings uplift. The maximum number of notches of uplift results
from our assessment and classification of the program's asset-liability
mismatch (ALMM) risk and the program categorization.
When determining the program categorization, we consider primarily our view of
the jurisdiction of a program and its ability to access external financing or
monetize the cover pool. Finally, we assign the covered bonds to one of three
distinct categories. Under our criteria, to achieve the maximum potential
number of notches of uplift, the available credit enhancement needs to be
commensurate with the target credit enhancement.
Following our analysis, and given our view of the Spanish legal framework, we
have categorized Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds in category "1" and
determined a "high" ALMM classification. Under our criteria, these
combinations enable us to assign to the covered bonds a maximum potential
ratings uplift of five notches above our long-term ICR on Bankinter.
Based on our criteria and the application of our credit and cash flow stresses
from the latest information we received from the issuer, we have assessed that
the overcollateralization available to support Bankinter's cedulas
hipotecarias is commensurate with the maximum ratings uplift above the
long-term ICR on Bankinter.
Therefore, we have assigned our 'A' long-term ratings to Bankinter's mortgage
covered bonds, which reflects this maximum ratings uplift of five notches.
At the same time, we have assigned a negative outlook to the 'A' ratings on
these covered bonds. This reflects the fact that, all other things remaining
equal, any rating action on Bankinter would automatically lead to a
corresponding rating action on its covered bonds.
Our ratings on Bankinter's mortgage covered bonds follow our analysis of the
issuer's asset and cash flow information as of June 30, 2012.
We assess the cover pool's credit risk as per our "Criteria for Rating Spanish
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities," published March 1, 2002, "Methodology
And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS
Transactions," published Jan. 6, 2009, "Principles Of Credit Ratings,"
published Feb. 16, 2011, and "Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts
Spotlight on Key Analytics," published July 16, 2004.
We evaluate cash flows generated by the cover pool, and the cash flow required
to service outstanding covered bonds under severe economic conditions. This
evaluation aims to determine whether the assets in the cover pool are
sufficient to meet the payments on the covered bonds in a timely manner.
Our cash flow analysis assesses the cover pool's performance by considering:
-- Credit risk (as described in the paragraphs below);
-- Interest rate and currency risk;
-- ALMM risk resulting from cash flow mismatches between assets and
liabilities in terms of maturity, and from market value mismatches if the
program has to liquidate assets;
-- Prepayment risk and servicing costs; and
-- An appropriate stress-testing of these risks, using our cash flow
model (Imake).
In our modeling, we use cash flow assumptions as per our general cash flow
criteria, because we consider these to be appropriate to apply to covered
bonds, due to the similar cash flow risk nature of residential mortgage-backed
securities (RMBS) and covered bonds (see "Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS
Transactions," published Nov. 20, 2003, and "Methodology And Assumptions:
Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions" published
Jan. 6, 2009).
The ratings on the covered bonds reflect our expectation of timely payment of
interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the final maturity date of the
covered bonds.
As of March 31, 2012, the key characteristics of the combined residential
mortgage books of the three entities were:
Classification of ALMM mismatch High
Program categorization 1
Maximum potential rating A
Current available credit enhancement (%) 92.96
Target credit enhancement commensurate with
the highest credit rating (%) 79.05
Note that we calculate the current credit enhancement as assets/liabilities.
ALMM--Asset-liability mismatch.
LIABILITIES MATURITY PROFILE
Year Percentage of covered
bonds outstanding (%)
2012 0.00
2013 31.78
2014 27.43
2015 17.59
2016 11.20
2017 8.00
2018 1.60
2020 1.60
2022 0.80
TOTAL 100.00
Bankinter's covered bonds' weighted-average life is 2.3 years, with the
highest maturity concentration taking place in 2013 (31.78% of the outstanding
notes).
MORTGAGE BOOK CHARACTERISTICS
Residential Mortgage Loan Book
Principal balance (EUR) 15,676,084,540
Total number of loans 128,547
Average loan size (EUR) 121,948
Weighted-average LTV ratio (%) 55.60
Weighted-average seasoning (months) 63
Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 276
Floating-rate loans (%) 99.91
Weighted-average margin (bps) 68
LTV--Loan-to-value.
Nonresidential Mortgage Loan Book
Principal balance (EUR) 8,451,438,210
Total number of loans 32,679
Average loan size (EUR) 258,619.8
Weighted-average LTV ratio (%) 66.29
Weighted-average seasoning (months) 51
Weighted-average term to maturity (months) 192
Floating-rate loans (%) 99.56
Weighted-average margin (bps) 136
LTV--Loan-to-value.
MORTGAGE LOAN BOOK GEOGRAPHIC DISTRIBUTION (%)
Andalucia 14.42
Aragon 2.62
Asturias 1.55
Balearic Islands 2.96
Basque Country 3.75
Canary Islands 4.55
Cantabria 1.59
Castilla-La Mancha 3.66
Castilla-Leon 4.22
Catalonia 12.59
Extremadura 0.68
Galicia 1.73
La Rioja 0.59
Madrid 31.14
Murcia 2.66
Navarra 0.65
Valencia 10.56
Others 0.08
Madrid is the region with the highest concentration (31.14%) as the bank has
historically been quite active in this region.
We assessed the likelihood that the borrowers would default on their mortgage
payments (the foreclosure frequency), and the amount of loss on the subsequent
sale of the property (the loss severity, expressed as a percentage of the
outstanding loan). We determined the total mortgage balance that we assume
will default, and the total amount of this defaulted balance that is not
recovered for the entire residential book, by calculating the weighted-average
foreclosure frequency (WAFF) and the weighted-average loss severity (WALS).
The product of the WAFF and WALS is the net loss that we assume may affect the
portfolio in a 'AAA' scenario. At the 'AAA' level, the WAFF and WALS results
were:
WAFF (%) 33.84
WALS (%) 45.72
Assumed net credit loss (WAFF x WALS) (%) 15.47
Our assessment indicated that this combination of factors, along with the
appraisal of other risk factors, is commensurate with 'A' ratings on
Bankinter's cedulas hipotecarias.
We have assigned a negative outlook to the 'A' ratings on these covered bonds.
This reflects the fact that, all other things remaining equal, any rating
action on the issuer would automatically lead to a corresponding rating action
on the covered bonds issued by Bankinter.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- Covered Bond Ratings Framework: Methodology And Assumptions, June 26,
2012
-- Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Covered Bonds Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And
Assumptions, May 31, 2012
-- Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds: Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Target Asset Spreads, April 24, 2012
-- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012
-- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011
-- Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology
And Assumptions, June 14, 2011
-- Principles Of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011
-- Methodology: Credit Stability Criteria, May 3, 2010
-- Revised Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability
Mismatch Risk In Covered Bonds, Dec. 16, 2009
-- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For
European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Criteria For Rating Spanish
Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities, Jan. 6, 2009
-- European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 28,
2008
-- A Listing Of S&P's New Actions Aimed At Strengthening The Ratings
Process, Feb. 7, 2008
-- Expanding European Covered Bond Universe Puts Spotlight on Key
Analytics, July 16, 2004
-- Cash Flow Criteria for European RMBS Transactions, Nov. 20, 2003
-- Criteria for Rating Spanish Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities,
March 1, 2002
--
RATINGS LIST
Rating
Program/
Country: Covered bond type
RATINGS ASSIGNED; NEGATIVE OUTLOOK ASSIGNED
Bankinter S.A. A/Negative
Spain: Mortgage Covered Bonds (Cedulas Hipotecarias)