Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's investment-grade composite spread tightened by 9 basis points (bps) to 198 bps yesterday, and the speculative-grade composite spread tightened by 8 bps to 653 bps. By rating, the 'AA' spread tightened by 10 bps to 127 bps, the 'A' spread tightened by 9 bps to 168 bps, and the 'BBB' spread tightened by 9 bps to 247 bps. The 'BB' spread tightened by 8 bps to 443 bps, the 'B' spread tightened by 7 bps to 688 bps, and the 'CCC' spread tightened by 8 bps to 1,070 bps. By industry, financial institutions, banks, industrials, utilities, and telecommunications contracted by 9 bps each to 284 bps, 303 bps, 288 bps, 207 bps, and 309 bps, respectively. The investment-grade and speculative-grade spreads are both down from their highs reached in October. The investment-grade spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 214 bps and its five-year moving average of 245 bps. The speculative-grade composite spread is lower than both its one-year moving average of 691 bps and its five-year moving average of 746 bps. We expect continued volatility in the near term, especially in the speculative-grade segment, which could result from both positive and negative factors. On the positive side, we expect U.S. corporate defaults to remain below the long-term average in the short term. On the negative side, an increase in volatility in the financial markets, influenced by weakening economic conditions, could continue to weigh on risky assets. Standard & Poor's, a part of The McGraw-Hill Companies (NYSE:MHP), is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings. With offices in 23 countries, Standard & Poor's is an important part of the world's financial infrastructure and has played a leading role for 150 years in providing investors with information and independent benchmarks for their investment and financial decisions.(New York Ratings Team)