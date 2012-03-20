March 20 - Overview -- The EUR152.9 million notes issued by South Africa-based recycler The New Reclamation Group Pty Ltd. (Reclam) are now less than 12 months from their maturity date of Feb. 1, 2013. -- We see a risk that the company may not be able to secure financing on time, either by issuing new debt and seeking parental support or by an equity injection, and we have revised the company's liquidity assessment downward to "weak". -- We are therefore placing our 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on Reclam on CreditWatch negative. -- The CreditWatch placement reflects the risk of a downgrade if Reclam fails to finalize a clear refinancing plan. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two to three months. Rating Action On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed on CreditWatch negative its 'CCC+' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on south Africa-based recycler New Reclamation Group (Reclam). Rationale The CreditWatch placement reflects the uncertainty around how the company will refinance its EUR152.9 million (South African rand 1.5 billion) notes due on Feb. 1, 2013. In our view, the refinancing risk is elevated by the notes' exposure to foreign exchange risk and by Reclam's high leverage, exacerbated by continued weak results from the recycling operations. Furthermore, we have a lack of insight into the parent's ability and willingness to support the refinancing. We have revised our assessment of the company's liquidity downward to "weak." In financial 2011 (ended June 30, 2011), Reclam's scrap recycling volume decreased by 6%, which, together with higher costs of sales, translated into a 25% fall in EBITDA to ZAR300 million. This negative trend continued in the six months to Dec. 31, 2011, with EBITDA of ZAR108 million. We also see that competition has increased on the back of the ability of ArcelorMittal S.A. (a subsidiary of Luxembourg-registered steel group ArcelorMittal ) to expand its scrap recycling business. In addition, the recent drop in iron ore and coking coal prices--while scrap prices remain stable--may shift steel production to blast furnace from electric arc furnace (EAF), which could negatively affect Reclam as its scrap goes to EAF. This, in our view, could lead to greater steel imports to South Africa and, accordingly, pressure on Reclam's profits. On the positive side, Reclam has seen increased profits from its diamond business (Grandwell; 50.01%) in Zimbabwe, although country risk remains high. The recent approval of Reclam's diamond mines in Zimbabwe by the Kimberly Process (an initiative to prevent the trade of "blood diamonds") and upgrade of the processing plant there may also boost profits. In our opinion, this could allow Grandwell to pay dividends and may help the company meet the large maturity next year (until December 2011; Reclam received ZAR155 million after starting operations in 2009). We believe that a possible solution to Reclam's refinancing issue would require substantial support from its parent, a partial debt refinancing, and some free cash flow. We consider the parent to have a significant interest in the diamond business. For example, the parent provided a shareholder loan of ZAR313 million in the third-quarter of 2010, and it has high involvement in operations. Another incentive for the parent to support Reclam is the possibility that it would lose its stake in the diamond business if Reclam defaults. Liquidity We assess Reclam's liquidity as "weak" under our criteria. We estimate that the ratio of sources to uses of liquidity will be above 1.2x in calendar 2012, but that there will be a material deficit over the next 12 months as the EUR152.9 million notes are due in February 2013. The bilateral credit line also expires in February 2013, and it is uncertain as to whether banks would extend it beyond that date. Assuming no future dividends from Grandwell, we project the following sources of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011: -- ZAR149 million cash, excluding ZAR11 million at Grandwell; -- ZAR184 million under Reclam's ZAR322 million bilateral credit line with Nedbank Group Ltd. (BBBpi; unsolicited rating), which is available until Feb. 1, 2013; -- Cash flow from operations from the recycling division of about ZAR250 million until June 30, 2013; and -- No contribution from the diamonds division. We project the following uses of liquidity as of Dec. 31, 2011: -- ZAR1,535 million (EUR152.9 million) notes due on Feb. 1, 2013; -- ZAR64 million of other long-term debt maturities, excluding a ZAR49 million shareholder loan, which is non-recourse to Reclam and will be paid using funds from the diamond operations. -- ZAR120 million in capital expenditure (capex) until June 30, 2013, of which maintenance capex should be ZAR15million-ZAR20 million per year. -- No working capital outflow, assuming the preservation of the current trade receivables program between Reclam and its parent, and the recent agreement with key customers extending the payment period. If these agreements are not upheld, Reclam would be required to invest more than ZAR150 million in working capital. Recovery analysis The senior unsecured debt rating on the EUR152.9 million (originally EUR253 million) callable notes due 2013 issued by Reclam is 'CCC+', the same level as the corporate credit rating. The recovery rating on the notes is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery prospects for senior noteholders in the event of a payment default. We value the business, excluding the diamond-mining operations, partially on a going-concern basis and partially on a discrete asset valuation. The distressed value is highly sensitive to the asset value. In the case of a default in an environment of low scrap prices, our recovery expectations could be materially lower than our recovery rating range indicates, as we believe that asset values substantially underpin recovery prospects. Recovery prospects could also be materially affected by the exchange rate at the time of any default. For a full recovery analysis, see "The New Reclamation Group Pty Ltd. Recovery Rating Profile" published on Nov. 14, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. CreditWatch We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placement within the next two to three months, after meeting with management and gaining further insight into the company's prospects of refinancing the notes in February 2013. A lack of a clear refinancing plan would likely result in us downgrading Reclam by several notches. Related Criteria And Research -- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Metals Industry, June 22, 2009 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Metal Price Assumptions For The Short Term And for 2013 And Beyond, June 8, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From The New Reclamation Group Pty Ltd. Corporate Credit Rating CCC+/Watch Neg/-- CCC+/Negative/-- Senior Secured Local Currency CCC+ /Watch Neg CCC+ Recovery Rating 4 4 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column