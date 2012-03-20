March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' rating
to Colonial Gas Co.'s $25 million 3.296% senior notes, series A, due March 15,
2022, and its $25 million 4.628% senior notes, series B, due March 15, 2042.
The ratings on Colonial Gas (A-/Stable/--) are based on the consolidated
credit profile of its ultimate parent, U.K.-based National Grid PLC (NG PLC).
Colonial Gas is a gas distribution company serving about 194,000 customers in
northwest Boston and in Cape Cod. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of
KeySpan Corp., which is in turn a subsidiary of U.S.-based utility holding
company National Grid USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of NG PLC.. National
Grid USA is also a subsidiary of intermediate holding company National Grid
Holdings Inc.
The ratings on NG PLC and its subsidiaries reflect our view of the strong and
predictable cash flows from the group's low-operating-risk electricity and gas
network operations in the U.K. and the U.S.; regulatory regimes in each of
those countries that we consider to be broadly supportive of credit quality; a
consistently applied strategic and financial policy; and a proven track record
of managing large acquisitions. These strengths are offset by NG PLC's
relatively high financial leverage; a substantial capital expenditure program
and unchanged dividend policy that together will likely result in negative
free cash flows over the medium term; regulatory reset risk in the U.S. and
the U.K.; and exposure to foreign exchange risks and inflation, which add
volatility to Standard & Poor's-adjusted credit measures.
RATINGS LIST
Colonial Gas Co.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/--
New Rating
Colonial Gas Co.
Senior Unsecured
$25 Mil. 3.296% Senior Notes, Ser A, Due March 15, 2022 A-
$25 Mil. 4.628% Senior Notes, Ser B, Due March 15, 2042 A-
