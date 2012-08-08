Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'BB' issue-level rating and '3' recovery rating to Stamford, Conn.-based telecom service provider Frontier Communications Corp.'s proposed $500 million of senior notes due 2023. The '3' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (50%-70%) recovery in the event of payment default. The company intends to use proceeds from the notes to repay existing debt. The 'BB' corporate credit on Frontier is unchanged and the outlook is negative. The rating reflects a "weak" business risk profile and "significant" financial risk profile. Business risk factors include significant competitive pressures from wireless carriers and incumbent cable operators, the latter of which are bundling telephone with data and video services and are increasingly targeting smaller business customers. As a result, the company continues to lose high-margin voice access lines, which totaled 7.6% in the second quarter of 2012, year over year. Other business risk factors include Standard & Poor's expectation for declining revenue from federal and state subsidies and the possibility of continued weak, albeit improving, operating performance in the acquired Verizon properties. Tempering factors include the company's position as an incumbent in its territories, healthy EBITDA margins, and modest growth in data services, especially in the former Verizon markets, which were underserved previously. The significant financial risk profile is based on Frontier's leverage of about 3.7x, pro forma for the new issuance, and shareholder-oriented financial policy. Despite the company's intentions to pay down some of its upcoming maturities with cash and free operating cash flow (FOCF), we expect key credit measures to weaken over the next few years because of lower EBITDA due to access-line losses and lower subsidy revenue. Moreover, while Frontier generates solid FOCF, over 55% is consumed by its common dividend. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Frontier, published July 23, 2012, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies' Maturities Are Manageable, But Lower-Rated Issuers Face Some Liquidity Challenges, July 23, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Companies, Strongest To Weakest, July 13, 2012 -- U.S. Telecom And Cable Ratings Should Be Stable Overall During Weak Economic Recovery, July 13, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Telecom Companies Maintain High Dividend Payouts, But For How Long?, May 30, 2012 -- A Matter of Policy: U.S. Cable And Satellite-TV Companies Ratchet Up Shareholder Payouts, May 16, 2012 -- Top 10 Investor Questions: U.S. Telecom and Cable Industries, May 10, 2012 -- Assessing The Four-Notch Rating Gap Between The Two U.S. Direct-To-Home Satellite Video Operators, May 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 RATINGS LIST Frontier Communications Corp. Corporate Credit Rating BB/Negative/-- New Ratings Frontier Communications Corp. Senior Unsecured $500 mil nts due 2023 BB Recovery Rating 3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.