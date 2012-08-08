Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has completed its periodic review and published its
criteria report for rating insurance-linked securities (ILS). The criteria
report is titled 'Insurance-Linked Securities' and replaces the previous version
dated Aug. 11, 2011. This update will not affect any ILS ratings that are
currently provided.
The report provides the global methodology for rating insurance-linked
securities, as well as the obligations and/or counterparty risk of
special-purpose (re)insurers designed to isolate and transfer specific insurance
risks or products to investors or other third parties. Usually these risks are
'low frequency, high severity' events, or incorporate remote triggers.
Generally, ILS serves as either a risk transfer or a risk financing vehicle for
insurance or reinsurance companies. Examples of transferred perils include
natural catastrophes, pandemics or extreme mortality, and medical loss ratios.
Risk financings include embedded value of unit-linked annuities, disability
income policies or life insurance contracts.
This criteria melds and references the analytical process included in structured
finance criteria and insurance criteria or a combination of both. Periodic
updates, such as this one, are intended to reflect any material changes in legal
structures and/or insurance risks in the sector.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria, June 6, 2012
-- Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions May
30, 2012
-- Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions, May 30, 2012
-- Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative
Addendum, May 30, 2012
-- Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions, Aug. 9,
2011
-- Managing and Developing Criteria and Models, April 4, 2012
-- Insurance Rating Methodology, Sept. 22, 2011
Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance-Linked Securities
Insurance Rating Methodology
Managing and Developing Criteria and Models
Criteria for Rating Caps in Global Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum
Criteria for Special-Purpose Vehicles in Structured Finance Transactions
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria