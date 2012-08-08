Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Slovenia's Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlook on both ratings is Negative. Fitch has simultaneously downgraded Slovenia's Short-term rating to 'F2' from 'F1' and affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. The downgrade reflects a further deterioration in the condition of Slovenia's banking sector since the agency's last review in January, coupled with government delay in the implementation of a clear plan for its recapitalisation. The sovereign's funding conditions have also deteriorated, and could make it difficult for the government to finance fiscal and bank recapitalisation requirements. Fitch downgraded Slovenia's IDRs by two notches in January 2012. The lack of a timely and credible bank recapitalisation plan continues to put pressure on the rating. Fitch now assumes as a baseline that non-performing loans (NPLs) will peak at 25%, which previously constituted its stress-case scenario. Based on its latest assumption, Fitch now estimates that a further EUR3.5bn in fresh capital will be needed in order for the banking sector to achieve prudent NPL provisioning (80%) and a system Tier-1 capital adequacy ratio of 10%. Slovenia's economy is projected to contract by 1.1% in 2012, with significant downside risks linked in part to developments in the eurozone debt crisis. This could cause bank asset quality to deteriorate further. The agency forecasts that the recovery in 2013-14 will be relatively sluggish in line with forecasts for the eurozone, as the domestic economy recovers only gradually. Sluggish domestic demand, alongside a partial recovery in exports, is expected to contribute to a small current-account surplus in 2013-14. Fitch assumes that the sovereign will shoulder most of the recapitalisation. This is due to its status as majority owner of the two largest banks, Nova Ljubljanska Banka and Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor, and the likely reluctance of private sector investors to inject fresh capital in the current environment. Thus, Fitch's baseline scenario is that the government will need to inject an additional EUR2.8bn (8% of GDP) of capital in the banking sector in 2012-13. The additional burden deriving from bank recapitalisation results in a forecast rise in the general government (GG) debt to GDP ratio to 63% by 2014 from 47.6% of GDP in 2011, assuming that the economy recovers gradually and the government's fiscal consolidation effort remains broadly on track. The ratio would then stabilise in 2014-15, and fall gradually thereafter. The agency's stress scenario, which includes lower economic growth and a larger bank recapitalisations, suggests that the public debt ratio should remain manageable, and in any case would peak at much lower levels than in Spain ('BBB'/Negative) or Ireland ('BBB+'/Negative). The centre-right coalition government that came to power in February 2012 is actively pursuing fiscal consolidation. The government targets a reduction of the EU-harmonised (ESA 95) GG deficit to below 3% of GDP in 2013 from 6.4% in 2011. In May 2012, parliament approved an austerity package, together with an Act on Balancing Public Finances. The consolidation effort is biased towards expenditure, and features an across- the board 3.5% cut (in net terms) in the public sector wage bill, as well as lower spending on pensions, subsidies, healthcare and capital items in 2012. Fitch projects that the GG deficit will fall below 3% from 2014, given implementation risks and somewhat more pessimistic macroeconomic projections than the government. The central government's gross borrowing requirement (deficit plus debt redemptions) for 2012 amounts to EUR2.3bn, of which Fitch estimates EUR350m is left to finance as of end-July. The agency judges the debt repayment schedule in 2013 and 2014, when the equivalent of 4% and 5% of GDP in debt maturities will become due, to be moderate. However, current yields in the secondary market are high (the 10-year yield rose slightly above 7% in early August), highlighting funding stresses. The government retains the option of increasing treasury bill issuance on the domestic market. However, this would raise refinancing risk. The government has tabled a number of reform proposals which, if fully implemented, could put the pension system and the labour market on a more sustainable footing. According to European Commission projections, without reforms the rise in ageing-related spending over the long-term will be the second highest in the EU. These reforms are likely to face obstacles, given the traditional resistance of powerful stakeholders such as trade unions, although there is now a greater awareness among social partners of the necessity for reform. Inability on the government's part to source financing for its own borrowing requirement, or for bank recapitalisation, would likely lead to a further downgrade, particularly if bank recapitalisation needs turn out larger than in Fitch's baseline scenario. Intensification of the eurozone debt crisis, leading to a more severe deterioration in economic and financial conditions than Fitch currently expects, could also lead to another downgrade. Finally, a material watering down of the fiscal consolidation and reform efforts would put downward pressure on the rating. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Methodology', dated 15 August 2011, are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Sovereign Rating Methodology