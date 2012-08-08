Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Slovenia's Long-term Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlook on both ratings is Negative. Fitch
has simultaneously downgraded Slovenia's Short-term rating to 'F2' from 'F1' and
affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'.
The downgrade reflects a further deterioration in the condition of Slovenia's
banking sector since the agency's last review in January, coupled with
government delay in the implementation of a clear plan for its recapitalisation.
The sovereign's funding conditions have also deteriorated, and could make it
difficult for the government to finance fiscal and bank recapitalisation
requirements. Fitch downgraded Slovenia's IDRs by two notches in January 2012.
The lack of a timely and credible bank recapitalisation plan continues to put
pressure on the rating. Fitch now assumes as a baseline that non-performing
loans (NPLs) will peak at 25%, which previously constituted its stress-case
scenario. Based on its latest assumption, Fitch now estimates that a further
EUR3.5bn in fresh capital will be needed in order for the banking sector to
achieve prudent NPL provisioning (80%) and a system Tier-1 capital adequacy
ratio of 10%.
Slovenia's economy is projected to contract by 1.1% in 2012, with significant
downside risks linked in part to developments in the eurozone debt crisis. This
could cause bank asset quality to deteriorate further. The agency forecasts that
the recovery in 2013-14 will be relatively sluggish in line with forecasts for
the eurozone, as the domestic economy recovers only gradually. Sluggish domestic
demand, alongside a partial recovery in exports, is expected to contribute to a
small current-account surplus in 2013-14.
Fitch assumes that the sovereign will shoulder most of the recapitalisation.
This is due to its status as majority owner of the two largest banks, Nova
Ljubljanska Banka and Nova Kreditna Banka Maribor, and the likely reluctance of
private sector investors to inject fresh capital in the current environment.
Thus, Fitch's baseline scenario is that the government will need to inject an
additional EUR2.8bn (8% of GDP) of capital in the banking sector in 2012-13.
The additional burden deriving from bank recapitalisation results in a forecast
rise in the general government (GG) debt to GDP ratio to 63% by 2014 from 47.6%
of GDP in 2011, assuming that the economy recovers gradually and the
government's fiscal consolidation effort remains broadly on track. The ratio
would then stabilise in 2014-15, and fall gradually thereafter. The agency's
stress scenario, which includes lower economic growth and a larger bank
recapitalisations, suggests that the public debt ratio should remain manageable,
and in any case would peak at much lower levels than in Spain ('BBB'/Negative)
or Ireland ('BBB+'/Negative).
The centre-right coalition government that came to power in February 2012 is
actively pursuing fiscal consolidation. The government targets a reduction of
the EU-harmonised (ESA 95) GG deficit to below 3% of GDP in 2013 from 6.4% in
2011. In May 2012, parliament approved an austerity package, together with an
Act on Balancing Public Finances. The consolidation effort is biased towards
expenditure, and features an across- the board 3.5% cut (in net terms) in the
public sector wage bill, as well as lower spending on pensions, subsidies,
healthcare and capital items in 2012. Fitch projects that the GG deficit will
fall below 3% from 2014, given implementation risks and somewhat more
pessimistic macroeconomic projections than the government.
The central government's gross borrowing requirement (deficit plus debt
redemptions) for 2012 amounts to EUR2.3bn, of which Fitch estimates EUR350m is
left to finance as of end-July. The agency judges the debt repayment schedule in
2013 and 2014, when the equivalent of 4% and 5% of GDP in debt maturities will
become due, to be moderate. However, current yields in the secondary market are
high (the 10-year yield rose slightly above 7% in early August), highlighting
funding stresses. The government retains the option of increasing treasury bill
issuance on the domestic market. However, this would raise refinancing risk.
The government has tabled a number of reform proposals which, if fully
implemented, could put the pension system and the labour market on a more
sustainable footing. According to European Commission projections, without
reforms the rise in ageing-related spending over the long-term will be the
second highest in the EU. These reforms are likely to face obstacles, given the
traditional resistance of powerful stakeholders such as trade unions, although
there is now a greater awareness among social partners of the necessity for
reform.
Inability on the government's part to source financing for its own borrowing
requirement, or for bank recapitalisation, would likely lead to a further
downgrade, particularly if bank recapitalisation needs turn out larger than in
Fitch's baseline scenario. Intensification of the eurozone debt crisis, leading
to a more severe deterioration in economic and financial conditions than Fitch
currently expects, could also lead to another downgrade. Finally, a material
watering down of the fiscal consolidation and reform efforts would put downward
pressure on the rating.
