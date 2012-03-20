March 20 - OVERVIEW
-- Today's rating actions follow our review of UniCredit Bank Austria's
BA-CA credit-linked notes (CLNs) and UniCredit Bank AG's HVB CLNs, using the
latest available monthly servicer report of December 2011, as well as
loan-level data received from the servicer. The rating actions are driven
primarily by our current view on the concentration risk inherent in each of
the portfolios.
-- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank
Austria's class A2 and B2 BA-CA floating-rate CLNs.
RATINGS LIST
Class Rating
To From
UniCredit Bank Austria AG
EUR0.2 Million BA-CA Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect SME 2008
Ltd.)
Ratings Lowered
A2 BBB+ (sf) AAA (sf)
B2 BB+ (sf) A (sf)
UniCredit Bank AG
EUR0.2 Million HVB Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect SME 2008 Ltd.)
Rating Lowered
A2 AA (sf) AAA (sf)
Rating Affirmed
B2 A (sf)