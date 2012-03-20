March 20 - OVERVIEW -- Today's rating actions follow our review of UniCredit Bank Austria's BA-CA credit-linked notes (CLNs) and UniCredit Bank AG's HVB CLNs, using the latest available monthly servicer report of December 2011, as well as loan-level data received from the servicer. The rating actions are driven primarily by our current view on the concentration risk inherent in each of the portfolios. -- Following our analysis, we have lowered our ratings on UniCredit Bank Austria's class A2 and B2 BA-CA floating-rate CLNs. --RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- European Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, March 14, 2012 -- Request For Comment: European SME CLO Methodology And Assumptions, Jan. 17, 2012 -- Request For Comment: Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions--Expanded Framework, Nov. 21, 2011 -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, Nov. 4, 2011 -- Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 -- Methodology And Assumptions: Update To The Cash Flow Criteria For European RMBS Transactions, Jan. 6, 2009 RATINGS LIST Class Rating To From UniCredit Bank Austria AG EUR0.2 Million BA-CA Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect SME 2008 Ltd.) Ratings Lowered A2 BBB+ (sf) AAA (sf) B2 BB+ (sf) A (sf) UniCredit Bank AG EUR0.2 Million HVB Floating-Rate Credit-Linked Notes (EuroConnect SME 2008 Ltd.) Rating Lowered A2 AA (sf) AAA (sf) Rating Affirmed B2 A (sf)