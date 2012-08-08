Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB' rating
to Essex Portfolio L.P.'s proposed $250 million senior unsecured notes due 2022
(see list). The offering is Essex's first in the public debt markets.
The company indicated it will use proceeds from the offering to refinance
existing senior unsecured indebtedness and for general corporate purposes,
which could include repayment of outstanding borrowings under the unsecured
credit agreement. In May 2012, the company amended its $425 million unsecured
revolving credit facility by increasing the borrowing capacity to $500
million. The company also has a $25 million working capital unsecured line of
credit. As of June 30, 2012, the combined outstanding balance under the
company's credit lines was $257 million.
Palo Alto, California-based Essex is a multifamily REIT with a portfolio of
approximately $4.7 billion in undepreciated real estate assets. The company's
properties are geographically concentrated in West Coast markets, with close
to 83% of same-store net operating income (NOI) generated in California (34%
in northern California and 48% in southern California) and the remainder
derived from the Seattle-metro area. As of June 30, 2012, the company had
ownership interests in 160 apartment communities comprising 33,015 units.
The stable outlook on Essex's corporate credit rating reflects our expectation
that the company will continue generating favorable operating results as it
maintains high occupancy levels and grows NOI through rental rate increases
and lease-ups of properties in stabilization. We would consider lowering the
corporate credit rating by one notch if the company pursues leveraged,
low-yielding acquisitions or if development starts become overly aggressive
such that fixed-charge coverage drops below 2.0x for a sustained period. While
less likely in the near future, we would consider upgrading the company by one
notch if it successfully unencumbers the majority of its asset base and grows
fixed-charge coverage to the high 2x area.
RATING LIST
Essex Property Trust Inc.
Corporate credit BBB/Stable/--
Rating Assigned
Essex Portfolio L.P.
$250 mil. senior unsecured notes BBB
