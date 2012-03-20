March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it lowered its
ratings on TASC Inc.'s senior secured term loan B to 'BB-' (one notch higher
than our corporate credit rating on the company) from 'BB' following a $65
million term loan add-on, bringing the aggregate dollar amount of the senior
secured term loan B to $740 million. We also revised our recovery rating to '2'
from '1'. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation of substantial
(70%-90%) recovery of principal in the event of a payment default.
The 'B+' corporate credit and stable outlook on TASC remain unchanged. The
rating reflects our expectation that the company's long-standing customer
relationships with key intelligence and defense organizations within the U.S.
government will provide some downside protection from potential near-term
revenue and profitability pressure due to an evolving competitive landscape
for government contractors. The company's financial risk profile is "highly
leveraged" (based on our criteria), but long-term contracts provide revenue
visibility and profitability has been consistent.
TASC is a U.S government contractor that provides advanced systems engineering
and technical assistance (SETA) services to federal agencies with a primary
focus on the intelligence and defense sectors. (For the complete corporate
credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on TASC, published Nov. 18,
2011, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery
report on TASC, to be published as soon as possible following the release of
this article.)
RATINGS LIST
TASC Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
Downgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From
TASC Inc.
Senior Secured
$740 mil term loan B BB- BB
Recovery Rating 2 1
$100 mil revolver BB- BB
Recovery Rating 2 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.
Primary Credit Analyst: David Tsui, CFA, CPA, New York (1) 212-438-2138;
david_tsui@standardandpoors.com
Secondary Contact: Alfred Bonfantini, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-7159;
alfred_bonfantini@standardandpoors.com
In addition to CreditWire, Standard & Poor's also offers RatingsDirect,
the online source for real-time, objective credit ratings and research; and
RatingsXpress, a real-time, customizable digital feed of credit information.
If you are interested in becoming a subscriber and would like more
information on Standard & Poor's real-time information products and services,
please call: HONG KONG (852) 2533-3500; LONDON (44) 20-7176-7176;
MELBOURNE (61) 3-9631-2000; NEW YORK (1) 212-438-7280;
PARIS (33) 1-4420-6758
