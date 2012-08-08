BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
Aug 8 Marble Arch 2, 3 and 4: * Moodys updates on Marble Arch 2, 3 and 4 following swap counterparty
downgrade * Rpt-moodys updates on marble arch 2, 3 and 4 following swap counterparty
downgrade
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
MILAN, June 6 The potential collapse of two Italian regional banks could impact both the country's economy and its government bonds, the Chief Executive of Intesa Sanpaolo said on Tuesday.