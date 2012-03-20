March 20 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Titan Europe 2006-4 FS plc's (TE 2006-4 FS) GBP420.3m class A1 secured floating-rate notes, due September 2014, to 'A' from 'AA' and placed them on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The rating actions are mainly a result of the increased refinancing risk embedded within the transaction with the underlying whole loan and notes maturing in just 6 and 30 months, respectively. In addition to the shortened timeframe, Fitch notes that the combined effect of the volatile debt market (exacerbated by the ongoing eurozone debt crisis) and general uncertainty regarding the short to medium-term funding of social healthcare (mainly by the local authorities (LAs) and NHS) add further challenges to any potential refinancing or sale of the assets. Fitch also notes that the company has elected not to make the minimum prepayment of GBP100m of class A1 notes in January 2012 as agreed at the last 2010 restructuring. This has resulted in a step-up of interest margins on all notes. However, the rating does not address the step-up margin, as their non-payment does not constitute a note event of default. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN when more details of the envisaged refinancing plan are made available by the company. Fitch takes some comfort that management is actively working on a number of refinancing options and that complex capital markets transactions have recently been successfully launched (such as Center Parcs GBP1.0bn WBS debt refinancing (CPUK Finance Ltd), albeit in a different industry (holiday parks)). Notably, the company communicated on 1 March 2012 that it has "received a number of expressions of interest in respect of equity raising", and is currently considering all options namely "debt refinancing, new equity from existing shareholders, as well as potential funding from new investors or combinations of these options". Fitch is closely monitoring the situation and may take further rating action depending of the outcome of the negotiations. Despite the increased refinancing risk, Fitch still considers the class A1 notes to have strong investment grade attributes, namely a solid loan-to-value at just above 60% based on Fitch's conservative portfolio valuation of c. GBP720m (which is 23.3% below Knight Frank's October 2011 portfolio valuation). In addition, the transaction benefits from Four Seasons Health Care's relatively strong operations, with 2011 EBITDA having grown by c. 4% to GBP101.3m partly as a result of improving KPIs such as occupancy (averaging almost 87.5%) and savings in employment costs. This performance was achieved despite challenging market conditions with below-inflation fee increases, notably from the cash-trapped LAs. In the short term, Fitch expects EBITDA to grow further in 2012 to just below GBP110m despite further EBITDA margin compressions to c. 15% down from 19.2%. The increase is expected to result mainly from the increased number of beds following (i) the recent acquisitions of both Care Principles (a specialist care provider) and 94 short leaseholds, and (ii) the investment take-back of freehold homes previously rented to the now-dismissed Southern Cross. Margins should be impacted by increased rental payments and further below-inflation increases in average weekly fees (notably by LAs). Despite the short to medium-term uncertainty regarding the funding of social healthcare, Fitch believes that the elderly care homes market benefits from good long-term prospects underpinned mainly by the favourable demographic trends and the critical need to have the private operators up and running given the healthcare authorities reliance to the independent sector having 80% of the market outsourced (source: Laing & Buisson). Fitch believes that Four Seasons Health Care is well placed to benefit from this trend, given its firm and leading position in the UK elderly care home market and its increasingly more specialised operations to the more resilient acute elderly care (e.g. dementia care). The company has been in existence since 1987 and, following its recent acquisitions and the dissolution of Southern Cross, has recently moved to first position (from third) in terms of number of available beds in the UK (representing c. 5% of total beds). TE 2006-4 FS is the issuer of a securitisation of a GBP595.3m senior loan granted to UK nursing homes mostly operated by Four Seasons Health Care (Four Seasons). The securitisation has two classes of notes: the A1 senior notes and the unrated A2 subordinated notes. 