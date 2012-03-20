NEW YORK, March 20 (The following statement was
March 20, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said
today that it assigned its 'BB+' issue-level rating and 'cnBBB+'
Greater China credit scale rating to Ford Motor Co.'s 1 billion
renminbi (RMB; about $158 million) senior unsecured notes due
2015. At the same time, we assigned our recovery rating of '3'
to the notes, indicating our expectation that lenders would
receive meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of a
payment default. The notes represent the company's first
renminbi-denominated bond issuance.
The 'BB+' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on the
Michigan-based automaker remain unchanged and reflect, among
other things, Ford's prospects for generating free cash flow and
profits in its global automotive manufacturing business because
of improvement in its U.S. competitive position, but also
challenges in Europe and substantial underfunded post-retirement
obligations. We assume that Ford can sustain its pretax EBIT
margin in the mid-single-digit area in total for automotive
operations, and avoid large losses in Europe.
(For further details, please see our report on Ford Motor
Co., published March 14, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Ford Motor Co.
Corporate credit rating BB+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Ford Motor Co. $1 bil renminbi sr unsec notes due 2015
BB+/cnBBB+ Recovery rating 3