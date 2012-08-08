BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
Aug 8 Frontier Communications Corp : * Moodys assigns ba2 ratings to frontiers proposed note offering * Rpt-moodys assigns ba2 ratings to frontiers proposed note offering
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
* Storagevault waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase, advises previously announced montreal acquisition will not move forward and announces purchase of stores in kamloops