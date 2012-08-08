Aug 8 - Greek house prices will drop by an additional 17% on top of the 20%
they have already dropped, according to Fitch Ratings' updated forecast.
The house price forecast is closely tied to our assumption that the severity of
the economic downturn, unemployment and austerity programme will wane in 2014.
We expect the severity of the recession to weaken next year after a 5% fall in
GDP this year, and unemployment to peak in 2013 at 20% before dropping slightly
to 18% in 2014.
We expect the 17% house price fall to occur over the next two years, but
acknowledge considerable risk to this assumption - which is why we do not rate
Greek RMBS transactions above 'Bsf'. Even at 'Bsf', we forecast a drop in value
for foreclosed properties at between 46% and 49%.
Several factors could extend the collapse in house prices, the most significant
of which would be if Greece were to leave the eurozone - which would trigger a
review of the ratings and criteria. Another factor is the current freeze on
auction sales for debtors whose main residences are valued at up to EUR300,000.
We expect this suspension on auctions will be extended for at least another year
in December.
House prices have fallen by approximately 20% in most regions since the start of
the crisis, and by 26% in the hardest-hit city of Thessaloniki. Mortgage
delinquencies have been fuelled by this drop in house prices, a high
unemployment rate, tax rises and austerity measures. Arrears of three months or
more now stand at 7.3% compared with 4.7% in Q211, according to Fitch's latest
Greek RMBS index. We expect residential mortgage loans originated after 2005 to
experience defaults of 10% to 18% - these are the most vulnerable because
underwriting standards are weaker than for previous vintages. Our default
expectation for pre-2006 loans in Fitch-rated transactions is 7%, up from 6%
forecast last year.
Residential mortgage lenders will also suffer further losses due to the longer
time required to sell a property: we now expect it to take four years to sell a
foreclosed property. This is because of low transaction volumes in the weak
housing market, as well as the large number of loans in arrears and default -
resulting in delays in the court process.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
