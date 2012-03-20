March 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'B+' (one
notch higher than the corporate credit rating) issue-level rating to Alon USA
Energy Inc.'s proposed $700 million term loan due 2018. We assigned a
'2' recovery rating to this debt, indicating our expectation of substantial (70%
to 90%) recovery in a payment default.
The 'B+' issue rating incorporates our expectation that the company will use
the proceeds from the proposed loan to repay approximately $425 million
outstanding under its existing term loan and to retire approximately $216.5
million outstanding of the Alon Refining Krotz Springs Inc. 13.5% senior
secured notes due 2014. We expect to withdraw our existing ratings on these
issues upon successful completion of the above transactions.
The rating on Dallas-based Alon USA Energy Inc. reflects its "vulnerable"
business risk (as our criteria define the term) and its challenges as a
relatively small, independent oil refining and marketing company, with limited
diversity and a high degree of financial and operating leverage. The ratings
also reflect the company's participation in the highly competitive refining
industry that has cyclical profitability and high fixed-cost requirements for
refinery equipment and compliance with environmental regulations. The ratings
also incorporate its parent Alon Israel Oil Inc.'s support for Alon USA Energy
Inc. Standard & Poor's takes a consolidated approach to Alon USA Energy Inc.'s
analysis and includes results from the Krotz Springs refinery.
We view the refining industry as extremely volatile, due to the supply-demand
economics of both crude supply and product demand, which can cause large
fluctuations in industry profitability within short periods of time.
RATINGS LIST
Alon USA Energy Inc.
Corporate credit rating B/Negative/--
New Rating
Proposed $700 mil term loan due 2018 B+
Recovery rating 2
