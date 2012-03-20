March 20 - Overview
-- U.S.-based grocery chain The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc.
(A&P) emerged from bankruptcy and closed on its exit financing, including a
$270 million senior secured term loan and $490 million of debt and equity
financing from an investor group.
-- We are assigning a 'B-' corporate credit rating to the company and a
'B+' issue-level rating with a '1' recovery rating to the senior secured term
loan.
-- The negative outlook incorporates our belief that A&P may not improve
operating profits such that it will be able to fund cash interest costs and
needed capital spending on a sustained basis in the future.
Rating Action
On March 20, 2012, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'B-'
corporate credit rating to Montvale, N.J.-based The Great Atlantic & Pacific
Tea Co. Inc. (A&P). At the same time, we assigned a 'B+' issue-level
rating (two notches above the corporate credit rating) and a '1' recovery rating
to the company's $270 million senior secured term loan. The '1' recovery rating
incorporates our expectation of very high (90% to 100%) recovery of principal
in the event of a default by the company. The outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating reflects our view that the company will maintain "adequate"
liquidity (based on our criteria) in the near term and our belief that A&P has
the potential to improve operating performance such that it will be able to
sustain its postemergence capital structure. The view also incorporates our
expectation that A&P can grow profits to fund cash interest and capital
spending with operating cash flows. We believe that A&P lowered certain costs
during its reorganization, and these efforts will improve the company's
profitability in the near term. Despite these actions, we anticipate that A&P
will still have weaker operating metrics than many industry peers. We also
believe that A&P may also be susceptible to weak economic conditions and
industry competition, and sales declines could offset the operational
improvements. As a result of these factors, we assess the company's business
risk profile as "vulnerable." We also view the company's financial risk as
"highly leveraged," as a result of our forecasted credit ratios. Nonetheless,
we realize that the company's relatively low cash interest burden provides the
company some financial flexibility.
We believe actions A&P has taken during its reorganization will benefit the
company's operating performance during 2012. During its reorganization, A&P
took actions to improve its cost structure considerably, including
renegotiating its supply contract and reducing labor costs as a result of
agreements with its various labor unions. We also expect A&P to receive more
favorable terms with vendors upon emergence, which should lead to some gross
margin enhancement. We believe the company's various initiatives to improve
in-store execution, pricing, and merchandising should enhance sales and
customer experience over time. Although these actions may lead to success in
the future, we do not assume an immediate sales gain in 2012, and forecast
relatively flat sales over the next year; however, we expect improvement
thereafter. Below are our more detailed assumptions of the company's operating
performance over the next two years, which is the basis for our ratings
decision:
-- Relatively flat sales in 2012 and a 2% to 3% increase in 2013, from
higher comparable-store sales.
-- Overall EBITDA margins to be moderately under 2% in 2012 and near 2.5%
in 2013.
-- This would lead to EBITDA of approximately $120 million in 2012 and
about $180 million in 2013.
This performance scenario would lead to the following credit ratios at the end
of 2013 and cash flow dynamics over the next two years:
-- We expect that the company will fund some of its capital spending with
excess liquidity in 2012, and will be cash flow-neutral in 2013.
-- At the end of 2013, adjusted debt to EBITDA will be in the mid-7x
range. Our debt and adjusted debt include the company's first-lien term loan,
second- and third-lien notes (we assumed that the second-lien notes will
accumulate pay-in-kind interest over the next two years), the present value of
operating lease commitments, a tax-adjusted self insurance liability, and an
estimate of the company's multiemployer plan liability).
-- Funds from operations (FFO) to adjusted debt of approximately 12%.
These resulting ratios are in line with highly leveraged financial risk
profiles.
We believe that the total effect and timing of the company's various
initiatives will likely be uneven and somewhat difficult to predict. As such,
we believe that there is a wide range of possible performance scenarios and
credit ratios over the next two years. Nonetheless, even in our most
optimistic expected performance scenarios, we would expect the company's
credit ratios to remain in line with indicative ratios of highly leveraged
financial risk profiles. Conversely, in our anticipated downside scenarios, we
still expect the company to have the liquidity resources to fund
administrative costs and the capital spending associated with its operational
initiatives over the next two years.
Liquidity
We view A&P's liquidity as adequate, and we forecast sources of liquidity to
be greater than its uses over the next two years by a ratio of 1.2x. We expect
sources to include $60 million to $70 million of excess cash, available
borrowings on the company's $375 million revolving credit facility, and FFO in
2012 between $70 million and $80 million. We primarily expect cash uses to
include working capital needs and capital spending in the range of $100
million to $135 million.
Relevant aspects of A&P's liquidity, in our view, are as follows:
-- We expect coverage of uses by sources to exceed 1.2x for the next two
years.
-- We expect that sources would exceed uses, even with a 15% drop in
forecasted EBITDA.
-- We anticipate that the company will have adequate headroom over
maintenance financial covenants and the company will not have to comply with
maintenance financial covenants over the next year.
-- No near-term maturities or amortizations.
Over the next year, we expect the company to use available liquidity sources
to fund capital spending in 2012, but also believe that it could manage
capital spending so that it is cash flow-neutral. In 2013 and beyond, we
expect that the company will fund capital spending with cash flow from
operations. The company may elect to pay cash interest on its second-lien
notes if operating performance improves more than we anticipate. Thus, we do
not expect the company to generate meaningful excess cash flow in the near or
intermediate term.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, please see our recovery report on Great
Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc., to be published as soon as possible following
this report on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
The outlook is negative, indicating that we may lower the company's rating if
it cannot generate sufficient cash to fund cash interest costs (of both its
first-lien term loan and second-lien notes) and the necessary capital spending
with operating cash flows in the near term. We believe that EBITDA needs to be
in the range of $160 million to $190 million to successfully do so. Although
there are several factors that could inhibit the company from reaching this
level of profitability, we believe that if the company's sales trends are
considerably negative in 2012 or flat or slightly negative throughout 2012 and
into 2013, A&P won't reach that level of EBITDA. In either of those cases, we
would likely lower our ratings. On the other hand, we would consider a stable
outlook if EBITDA improved to the aforementioned range, and we were
comfortable that the sales and operating trends would lead to a consistent
performance.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
-- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action
To
Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc. (The)
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/--
New Ratings
Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Co. Inc. (The)
Senior Secured B+
Recovery Rating 1
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left
column.