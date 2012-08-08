BRIEF-Ignite Restaurant Group says files for bankruptcy
* Ignite Restaurant Group Inc enters into asset purchase agreement for the sale of Joe’s Crab Shack and Brick House Tavern + Tap
Aug 8 Dean Foods Co : * Moodys reviews Dean Foods ba3 cfr and other ratings for downgrade * Rpt-moodys reviews dean foods ba3 cfr and other ratings for downgrade
* Storagevault waives conditions on sentinel storage purchase, advises previously announced montreal acquisition will not move forward and announces purchase of stores in kamloops