March 20 - Overview
-- U.S. midstream energy company Williams Partners L.P. announced it will
acquire privately owned gatherer and processor Caiman Eastern Midstream LLC
for $2.5 billion.
-- We are affirming our 'BBB' corporate credit ratings on Williams
Partners, its parent company, The Williams Cos. Inc., and its operating
subsidiaries, Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC and Northwest Pipeline
G.P.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our expectations that Williams
Partners will maintain stand-alone financial leverage below 4x and the parent
company will maintain consolidated financial leverage in the low-4x area pro
forma for the transaction.
Rating Action
On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB'
corporate credit rating on Williams Partners L.P. (WPZ) and its operating
subsidiaries, Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC (Transco), and Northwest
Pipeline G.P. (Northwest). At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate
credit ratings on parent company The Williams Cos. Inc.. The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
We affirmed our corporate credit ratings on WPZ and Williams based on our view
that the benefits the Caiman Eastern Midstream LLC acquisition will provide to
the partnership's business risk profile will balance weaker consolidated
financial leverage metrics. In our opinion, WPZ and Williams' plan to fund the
acquisition with about 71% equity supports credit, and we expect WPZ's
distribution coverage will remain acceptable at about 1.1x pro forma for the
transaction. We believe the Caiman acquisition enhances WPZ's business risk
profile because it broadens the midstream segment's geographic reach in the
liquids-rich area of the Marcellus Shale as well provides an initial step into
the Utica Shale. However, debt to EBITDA will worsen on a consolidated basis
because acquisition cash flow is slow to ramp up (about $40 million in 2012)
and WPZ will need to fund about $500 million of capital expenditures
associated with the purchase. For year-end 2012, we expect consolidated debt
to EBITDA to increase to the low 4x area compared with our previous
expectations of 3.5x to 3.75x. We believe WPZ's stand-alone pro forma debt to
EBITDA will be about 4x.
Liquidity
We assess Williams' pro forma consolidated liquidity as "adequate" under our
criteria. We project sources divided by uses of about 1.2x for the next 12
months. Key sources include our assumptions for FFO of about $2.1 billion,
cash of about $890 million, and full availability of Williams' $900 million
credit facility and WPZ's $2 billion credit facility due in June 2016. Primary
uses include total capital spending of about $4.1 billion (excludes
acquisition), debt maturities of $350 million, and dividends and distributions
of about $950 million area. A key assumption underlying our assessment of
Williams' liquidity is that the company would scale back capital expenditures,
the majority of which is discretionary, if it could not raise sufficient funds
to finance its growth projects.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectations that Williams will maintain
consolidated financial leverage below 4.25x and adequate liquidity while
successfully integrating the Caiman acquisition and executing on its organic
growth plans over the intermediate term. Higher ratings are unlikely absent a
notably more conservative financial policy. We could lower the ratings if
lower gathering volumes and NGL prices pressure cash flow, or the Caiman
acquisition underperforms such that consolidated debt to EBITDA remains above
4.25x on a sustained basis.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Williams Partners L.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB
Transcontinental Gas Pipe Line Co. LLC
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB
Northwest Pipeline G.P.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB
The Williams Cos. Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--
Senior Unsecured BBB-
Junior Subordinated BB+
Preferred Stock BB+
