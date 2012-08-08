Overview
-- Despite slower than expected organic revenue growth, we expect
U.S.-based financial information provider Interactive Data Corp.'s (IDCO's)
leverage to remain below 6.5x in 2012, and will further moderate to around 6x
over the next year.
-- We are raising our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B+' from
'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
-- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that IDCO's leverage could
decline further over the next year because of modest EBITDA growth and debt
repayment.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate
credit ratings on Bedford, Mass.-based Interactive Data Corp. (IDCO) to 'B+'
from 'B'. The rating outlook is stable.
At the same time, we raised our issue-level ratings on the company's bank debt
to 'BB-' from 'B+' and its senior unsecured notes to 'B' from 'B-'. The
recovery ratings on the company's debt remain unchanged. (For the updated
recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on IDCO, to be
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this
report.)
Rationale
The upgrade reflects IDCO's stable operating performance, despite economic
weakness and corporate budgetary pressures. The corporate credit rating
reflects our expectation that IDCO's debt leverage will remain high, but
subside to around 6x over the next year, aided by low-single-digit percentage
organic revenue growth and debt repayment. We regard IDCO as having a
"satisfactory" business risk profile (based on our criteria), characterized by
its leading position in securities pricing data and analytics, benefiting from
somewhat high barriers to entry and a diversified client base. We assess the
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" because of our
expectation that leverage will remain in the low- to mid-6x area over the near
term.
IDCO provides financial market data, analytics, and related solutions to the
financial services industry. The company's Pricing and Reference Data segment
generates the majority of its revenue and EBITDA. IDCO's information is
typically fed directly into clients' systems. Switching from IDCO to a
competitor involves significant system changes. We believe that as long as
IDCO is prudent with its pricing policy and can maintain its quality and
service level, client defection is not a major near-term risk. Client
retention is high, with annualized quarterly revenue retention averaging 94%
since 2007. We believe these positives more than offset the company's small
scale of operations compared to its larger peers.
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenue and EBITDA to grow at a low to
mid-single-digit percentage rate over the remainder of 2012 and in 2013,
primarily reflecting organic growth in its flagship Pricing and Reference
business. Additional assumptions include ongoing high demand from existing
customers, as well as modest price increases. We expect Trading Solutions
revenue to remain roughly flat with growth in trading infrastructure services
continuing to offset declines in real-time related product sales. Our
base-case scenario assumes U.S. real GDP growth of 2.0% in 2012 and 2.1% in
2013. Our outlook could improve or worsen based on the global economy and
corporate budgets. We believe the EBITDA margin will expand modestly to the
high-30% area and that IDCO will keep outperforming peers.
In the second quarter ended June 30, 2012, organic revenue grew 3.6% year over
year, driven by growth at IDCO's Pricing and Reference Data business. EBITDA
grew 4.8% in the quarter. Although the company showed a sequential improvement
over 2012 first quarter results, the second quarter growth was below our
initial expectations. We believe the majority of IDCO's growth was from demand
from existing clients and price increases. The EBITDA margin for the 12 months
ended June 30, 2012 grew by 500 basis points from the same period last year,
to 36.2%, and the margin remains slightly higher than peers'.
Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 6.4x as of June 30, 2012, from 7.4x
in the same period last year, largely due to EBITDA growth and about $40
million of debt repayment. This ratio is in line with the indicative
debt-to-EBITDA ratio of greater than 5x for "highly leveraged" companies,
under our criteria. Adjusted EBITDA coverage of interest was 2.1x for the
period. Under our base case scenario, we expect leverage to improve over the
intermediate term, based on our EBITDA growth assumptions and our expectation
of some repayment of debt from excess cash flow as required under the credit
agreement. We expect debt leverage to subside, but remain high, to around 6x
over the next year. We expect EBITDA coverage of interest will remain in the
low 2x area.
For the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, IDCO converted about 38% of EBITDA into
discretionary cash flow, slightly lower than the 43% rate of conversion in
2011 because of higher capital spending. Capital spending consumed about 20%
of EBITDA in the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. We expect capital spending
will consume about 15% to 18% of EBITDA in 2013 and that the conversion rate
of EBITDA into discretionary cash flow will decline to the low-30% area in
2013 because of higher cash taxes. IDCO's credit metrics could improve
modestly over the next two years unless it undertakes a significant leveraging
transaction or dividend. From 2008 to 2010, IDCO made five tuck-in
acquisitions to enhance its product offerings and geographic market presence.
While we do not expect a major transformative acquisition, small tuck-in
acquisitions are likely over the intermediate term and could limit IDCO's
ability to decrease debt leverage.
Liquidity
IDCO has "strong" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 12 to 18 months.
Our view of its liquidity profile incorporates the following expectations and
assumptions:
-- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12 months to exceed uses
by 1.5x or more, and that sources will be greater than uses over the next 24
months.
-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines by
30%.
-- Compliance with financial covenants could survive a 30% drop in
EBITDA, in our view.
-- Because of IDCO's substantial cash balances and its access to a
currently undrawn revolving credit facility, we believe the company could
absorb low-probability, high-impact shocks.
-- IDCO has solid relationships with its banks.
Liquidity sources include cash balances and short-term investments of about
$266 million at June 30, 2012, our expectation of around $200 million to $225
million of funds from operations in 2012 and 2013, and an undrawn $160 million
revolving credit facility. Capital spending needs are manageable, at about $50
million to $60 million in 2012. Based on these expectations, and our
assumption that IDCO will not pay dividends through 2013, we estimate it will
generate between $140 million and $160 million in discretionary cash flow in
2012 and 2013. Debt maturities are minimal; the term loan and unsecured notes
mature in 2018.
IDCO had around a 36% cushion against its total debt leverage covenant of
7.85x at March 31, 2012 and 47% cushion against its interest coverage covenant
of 1.4x. Both covenants tighten through 2016, although we expect the leverage
covenant will remain the tightest. We expect it to maintain adequate covenant
headroom despite the scheduled tightening, as a result of debt reduction from
excess cash flows and our expectation of further EBITDA growth.
Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that IDCO's leverage could decline
further over the next year because of modest EBITDA growth and debt repayment.
We could lower the rating if debt-financed dividends or acquisitions cause the
company's debt to EBITDA to exceed 6.5x without the prospect of a near-term
return to less than 6.5x. We currently view a downgrade as more likely than an
upgrade over the intermediate term. We could raise the rating if the company
is able to reduce debt to EBITDA below 5.5x on a sustained basis while
maintaining strong liquidity and establishing a more moderate financial policy
focused on sustained and meaningful debt reduction. This scenario would likely
involve IDCO increasing core revenue at a mid-single-digit percent rate, and
repaying about $60 million of debt over the next few years.
Ratings List
Interactive Data Corp.
Upgraded; Outlook Action
To From
Interactive Data Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/-- B/Positive/--
Senior Secured BB- B+
Recovery Rating 2 2
Senior Unsecured B B-
Recovery Rating 5 5
