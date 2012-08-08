Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to MetLife Inc.'s planned issuance of $750 million 30-year senior unsecured notes. The rating on the new issuance reflects MetLife's very strong competitive position, diversified sources and quality of earnings, high-quality and diversified investment portfolio, and strong enterprise risk management. Offsetting these considerable strengths is our view that MetLife's consolidated capital is strong, but remains a weakness relative to the 'AA-' financial strength rating on the operating companies. We also expect the company to face challenges associated with maintaining and improving its operating performance given the low interest rate environment and competitive pressures in certain segments. We expect the company to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include prefunding a total of $750 million of existing senior notes that are due to mature in August and November of 2013. Debt leverage, including the new issue, will spike briefly to about 25% before retiring the 2013 maturities, but should trend back down to 24% by year-end 2013. We expect MetLife will generate approximately $3.9 billion and $4.2 billion of retained net earnings in 2012 and 2013, respectively. We also take into account the remarketing and settlement of $1 billion of equity units in both 2012 and 2013. We note that our debt leverage numbers for 2012 compared with 2011 are slightly elevated due to lower capital resulting from the change in DAC accounting standards introduced for 2012. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- MetLife Inc. And Subsidiaries Ratings Affirmed, Alico Upgraded; Outlook Revised To Stable From Negative, May 1, 2012 -- MetLife Inc.'s Common Equity Units Assigned 'BBB-' Rating, March 2, 2011 -- Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATING LIST MetLife Inc. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 MetLife Inc. $750 mil sr unsec notes due 2042 A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.