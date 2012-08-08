Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned
its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to MetLife Inc.'s planned issuance
of $750 million 30-year senior unsecured notes.
The rating on the new issuance reflects MetLife's very strong competitive
position, diversified sources and quality of earnings, high-quality and
diversified investment portfolio, and strong enterprise risk management.
Offsetting these considerable strengths is our view that MetLife's
consolidated capital is strong, but remains a weakness relative to the 'AA-'
financial strength rating on the operating companies. We also expect the
company to face challenges associated with maintaining and improving its
operating performance given the low interest rate environment and competitive
pressures in certain segments.
We expect the company to use the proceeds from the offering for general
corporate purposes, which may include prefunding a total of $750 million of
existing senior notes that are due to mature in August and November of 2013.
Debt leverage, including the new issue, will spike briefly to about 25% before
retiring the 2013 maturities, but should trend back down to 24% by year-end
2013. We expect MetLife will generate approximately $3.9 billion and $4.2
billion of retained net earnings in 2012 and 2013, respectively. We also take
into account the remarketing and settlement of $1 billion of equity units in
both 2012 and 2013. We note that our debt leverage numbers for 2012 compared
with 2011 are slightly elevated due to lower capital resulting from the change
in DAC accounting standards introduced for 2012.
RATING LIST
MetLife Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
MetLife Inc.
$750 mil sr unsec notes due 2042 A-
