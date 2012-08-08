Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that the ratings and outlook on Madison, Wis.-based Spectrum Brands Inc. (B/Positive/--) are not affected by the company's announcement that it will pay a special dividend of $1.00 per share in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012 and commence a regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share in fiscal 2013. The special dividend will amount to more than $50 million. Our forecast already incorporated a special and regular dividend to be funded with internally generated cash flows. We continue to forecast adjusted leverage in the high-3x area at fiscal year-end 2012 and in the mid-3x area at fiscal year-end 2013.