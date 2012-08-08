Overview
-- The rating on Paraguay-based Vision Banco reflects its "adequate"
business and risk positions, "weak" capital position, "above-average" funding,
and "strong" liquidity.
-- We expect its asset quality to be pressured, but remain adequate.
-- The 'BB-' rating on Vision Banco remains on CreditWatch with negative
implications, reflecting the possibility of a downgrade of the Republic of
Paraguay.
Rating Action
On Aug. 8, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said that its 'BB-'
long-term counterparty credit rating on Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A. remains on
CreditWatch negative due to the CreditWatch listing on the Republic of
Paraguay. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of Vision Banco is 'bb-'.
Rationale
The June 26, 2012, CreditWatch placement of the rating on the bank reflects
the possibility of a downgrade of the Republic of Paraguay. We could lower the
ratings on Vision if we downgraded Paraguay. This is because we believe a
sovereign downgrade is normally associated with, or could lead to, a weaker
operating environment for financial institutions, which would very likely
erode their creditworthiness. We rarely rate financial institutions above the
long-term sovereign rating because we consider it unlikely that these
institutions would remain immune to changes in the national economic position.
Standard & Poor's bases its 'BB-' rating on Vision on its "adequate" (as our
criteria define it) business position, "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate"
risk position, "above-average" funding, and "strong" liquidity.
Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA)
economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the
starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a
commercial bank operating only in the Republic of Paraguay is 'b+'. We base
the economic risk score on our view that Paraguay's economy is largely
dependent on agriculture and international trade and that its monetary
flexibility is limited. With regard to industry risk, we believe the
Paraguayan financial system has an aggressive risk appetite, as demonstrated
by rapid credit growth, and is insufficiently supervised and regulated.
Despite a significant increase in domestic credit during the past four years,
the economy still has relatively low leverage.
We view Vision's business position as "adequate." In our view, Vision's market
position is good, especially in the microfinance segment where 60% of its
portfolio is concentrated. Despite this concentration, Vision offers a good
range of retail and business products, it is geographically well diversified,
and has a very granular portfolio and deposit base. This has supported the
bank's good profitability levels which have been stable despite the
cyclicality of the Paraguayan financial system and the country's heavy
reliance on commodities, which make GDP sensitive to changes in commodity
prices and weather conditions. Due to Vision's largest branch network in the
country, it's the leading financial institution in the microfinance segment.
As of the end of March 2012, Vision ranked sixth in terms of assets and eighth
in terms of deposits among the 16 banks operating in the Paraguayan financial
system and holds 6.4% of the system's total loans. In our view, the
management's ability to execute its strategy is very good thanks to its
long-track record. Moreover, the strategy has remained consistent over the
years and we don't expect it to shift significantly in the medium term.
Our "weak" assessment of capital and earnings is due to our expectation of a
projected risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of 3.5%-3.9% in the next 18
months. This assumes a base-case scenario that incorporates a loan growth of
about 30% in 2012 and 2013, a moderate decline in asset quality, a dividend
payout of 70%, and new issuance of common equity and preferred shares required
to maintain the regulatory ratios.
Our risk position assessment for Vision is "adequate." Although the bank is
focused on a typically higher-risk segment, it has generated asset quality
metrics that are similar to those of its peers that focus on lower-risk
segments. While asset quality metrics have slightly deteriorated over the year
for the industry, Vision has managed to keep its nonperforming loans level
stable. We expect asset quality to be under pressure for the industry due to
the adverse weather conditions in Paraguay, which we expect will slow down GDP
growth, and to the challenging political conditions. However, we expect the
bank's conservative underwriting standards and management expertise to
mitigate these risks.
We view Vision's funding as "above average" compared with the industry. We
consider Vision to have well-diversified funding base, thanks to a nationwide
branch network and mainly granular retail depositors. As of March 31, 2012,
funding was composed of customer deposits (69%), funds and financial
institutions (13%), subordinated debt (3%), and equity (7%). Additionally,
Vision has only 13% of its deposits denominated in dollars compared with 41%
for the system. Given its deposits are mainly from retail investors, the
concentration to single investors is very low.
We view Vision's liquidity to be "strong." Management has adopted a cautious
approach regarding liquidity and funding: 23% of Vision's assets are liquid
instruments (including cash and sight deposits in the Central Bank of Paraguay
and other institutions) as of the end of March 2012. Liquid assets covered 68%
of sight deposits and 58% of the company's liabilities maturing in less than
30 days as of the end of December 2011. Vision's liquidity is enhanced by the
short-term nature of its lending, which provides it additional flexibility to
react to a deteriorating environment by slowing new lending.
CreditWatch
We intend to resolve the CreditWatch on Vision after the resolution of the
CreditWatch on Paraguay.
Ratings Score Snapshot
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/--
SACP bb-
Anchor b+
Business Position Adequate (0)
Capital and Earnings Weak (0)
Risk Position Adequate (0)
Funding and Liquidity Above Average and Strong (+1)
Support 0
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Ratings List
Rating On CreditWatch
Vision Banco S.A.E.C.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB-/Watch Neg/--
