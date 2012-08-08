OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on 18 tranches from four U.S. structured finance-backed CDO transactions. -- We raised our rating on one tranche from one U.S. structured finance CDO transaction. -- We affirmed our ratings on 30 tranches from 15 U.S. structured finance CDO transactions. At the same time, we removed 15 of these affirmed ratings from CreditWatch negative. -- The rating actions reflect our updated criteria for rating CDOs backed by pools of structured finance securities transactions. NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Aug. 8, 2012--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on 18 tranches from four U.S. collateralized debt obligation (CDO) transactions backed by pools of structured finance (SF) securities, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS). The downgraded tranches have a total issuance amount of $1.40 billion. At the same time, we raised our rating on one tranche from one transaction and affirmed our ratings on 30 tranches from 15 transactions. In addition, we removed 15 of these affirmed ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications (see list). Today's rating actions reflect the application of our updated criteria for ratings CDOs backed predominantly by pools of SF securities (see related criteria and research section) The updated criteria include changes to the parameters used for SF securities within our CDO Evaluator credit model, including an increase in the assumptions used for default probability, correlation, and industry classification. Additionally, the criteria updates our assumptions on SF assets, including lower recovery rate parameters, different maturity assumptions, and the addition of supplemental stress tests (the largest obligor and the largest industry default tests) and additional default patterns. In addition to the application of the updated criteria, our rating actions reflect general credit deterioration in the portfolio backing the affected notes. Some of the SF CDO transactions' underlying credit quality has deteriorated, as evidenced by the increased levels of defaulted and 'CCC' rated obligations that the transactions hold in their portfolios from the time of our last review. We upgraded the class A-1 note from ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd. primarily due to significant principal paydowns of the notes, which have increased collateralization for the notes. We affirmed our ratings on the 30 tranches to reflect our opinion that the current credit support available is commensurate with current rating levels. RATING AND CREDITWATCH ACTIONS ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A AA(sf) AA(sf)/Watch Neg ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 A+(sf) BBB(sf) A-2 BB-(sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Neg Ajax Two Ltd. Rating Class To From B A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg Anthracite CDO II Ltd. Rating Class To From A AAA(sf) AAA(sf)/Watch Neg B A+(sf) AA+(sf)/Watch Neg B-FL A+(sf) AA+(sf)/Watch Neg C BB+(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg C-FL BB+(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg D CCC+(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg E CCC-(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg F CCC-(sf) BB-(sf)/Watch Neg G CC(sf) B-(sf)/Watch Neg CAMBER 3 plc Rating Class To From S A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg Crest 2002-1 Ltd. Rating Class To From A AA+(sf) AA+(sf)/Watch Neg B-1 CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg B-2 CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg Davis Square Funding V Ltd. Rating Class To From S A(sf) A(sf)/Watch Neg Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P. Rating Class To From A-1L BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg A-2 BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg Glacier Funding CDO I Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 A+(sf) A+(sf)/Watch Neg Helios Series I Multi Asset CBO Ltd. Rating Class To From B CCC-(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg Independence I CDO Ltd. Rating Class To From A BB+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg Independence II CDO Ltd. Rating Class To From A BBB(sf) BBB(sf)/Watch Neg Newcastle CDO V Ltd. Rating Class To From I B-(sf) BBB-(sf)/Watch Neg II-FL Def CCC-(sf) B+(sf)/Watch Neg III-FL Def CCC-(sf) CCC+(sf)/Watch Neg IV-FL Def CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg IV-FX Def CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg Newcastle CDO VI Ltd. Rating Class To From I-B CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg IMMLT CCC(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg N-Star Real Estate CDO V Ltd. Rating Class To From A-1 CCC+(sf) BB+(sf)/Watch Neg A-2 CCC-(sf) B(sf)/Watch Neg B CC(sf) CCC-(sf)/Watch Neg RATINGS AFFIRMED ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd. Rating B CC(sf) ACA ABS 2004-1 Ltd. Rating B CC(sf) C-1 CC(sf) C-2 CC(sf) Ajax Two Ltd. Rating C CC(sf) CAMBER 3 plc Rating A-1 CC(sf) Crest 2002-1 Ltd. Rating C CC(sf) Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P. Rating A-3L CC(sf) Helios Series I Multi Asset CBO Ltd Rating A BB-(sf) Newcastle CDO V Ltd. Rating V Def CC(sf) Newcastle CDO VI Ltd. Rating II Def CC(sf) N-Star Real Estate CDO V Ltd. Rating C CC(sf) D CC(sf) E CC(sf) F CC(sf) OTHER OUTSTANDING RATINGS ACA ABS 2002-1 Ltd. Rating C D(sf) CAMBER 3 plc Rating A-2 D(sf) B D(sf) C D(sf) D D(sf) Crest 2002-1 Ltd. Rating Pfd Shares D(sf) Davis Square Funding V Ltd. Rating A-1-a D(sf) A-1-b D(sf) A-2 D(sf) B D(sf) C D(sf) D D(sf) E D(sf) Diversified Asset Securitization Holdings III L.P. Rating B-1L D(sf) Glacier Funding CDO I Ltd. Rating A-2 D(sf) B D(sf) C D(sf) Pref Shrs D(sf) Newcastle CDO VI Ltd. Rating III-FL Def D(sf) III-FX Def D(sf) IV-FL Def D(sf) IV-FX Def D(sf) V-Def D(sf)