Overview
-- U.S.-based staffing provider AMN is replacing its
existing facilities of $251.5 million with new facilities of
$250 million, leaving total debt outstanding largely unchanged.
-- We are affirming our 'B+' corporate credit rating on AMN.
-- We are also assigning a 'BB-' issue-level rating to the
company's senior secured facility, with a recovery rating of
'2'.
-- Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit
measures could continue to range widely, reflecting the
potential for cyclicality and exposure to U.S. economic
conditions.
Rating Action
On March 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
affirmed its 'B+' corporate credit rating on AMN Healthcare Inc.
The outlook is stable.
At the same time, we assigned a 'BB-' issue-level rating to
the company's $200 million term loan B and $50 million revolver.
The recovery rating on the new credit facility is a '2',
indicating expectations for substantial (70%-90%) recovery of
principal in the event of payment default.
Rationale
The rating on AMN, a subsidiary of AMN Healthcare Services
Inc., reflects a "weak" business risk profile (based on our
criteria), highlighted by its operating concentration in the
highly competitive and cyclical health care staffing industry.
The "aggressive" financial risk profile (based on our criteria)
reflects credit measures that can vary widely through a cycle.
While adjusted debt to EBITDA is 4x at Dec. 31, 2011, it
had been as high as 5x pro forma the August 2010 Nursefinders
acquisition. Our base-case scenario contemplates
mid-single-digit revenue growth and marginal improvement in
EBITDA margins in 2012, although we note that operations are
subject to cyclicality and could differ meaningfully from that
expectation. Still, in our base case, EBITDA growth and debt
repayment could further reduce leverage comfortably below 4x by
the end of 2012.
Our revenue growth expectations incorporate
high-single-digit revenue growth in its nursing and allied
health staffing business, benefiting from heightened demand for
services and increased number of managed service provider (MSP)
contracts due to a continuously improving economy. This growth
incorporates a modest uptick in pricing. We expect revenue will
modestly grow about 1% in its locum tenens and permanent
physical staffing businesses, a modest turn-around from the 3%
revenue decline in 2011. The decline in 2011 was caused by an
unfavorable mix shift to lower billed services, a trend we
believe will be rectified by new management as AMN attempts to
increase their presence in other higher demand, higher billed
services.
Despite AMN's position as a leading provider of nurse and
allied health staffing (64% of its revenues), locum tenens, and
permanent placement services (36%), the staffing industry faces
competition and cyclicality in demand. Demand for temporary
health care staffing was hurt in recent years as hospitals
relied on overtime of existing staff and as temporary nurses
converted their status to permanent placement. The locum tenens
staffing industry, traditionally less cyclical than local
temporary and travel nurse staffing, did not feel the effects as
much because doctors generally propel hospital admissions, and
the demand remains to cover physicians' scheduled paid time off.
The health care staffing industry is rebounding due to an
improving economy and benefits over the long term from favorable
trends that include a shortage of health care professionals, an
aging population, and health care reform. We expect industry
growth in 2012 to range between 8%-10% in temporary nurse,
allied staffing, and the locum tenens business. However, we
expect some peers in the locum tenens industry may not fully
benefit from this growth, as the expected increase in fill
orders may be offset by a lower billed revenue service mix.
Additionally, the trend of physicians taking longer to retire
remains a challenge to permanent physician staffing.
AMN's weak business risk profile reflects the company's
concentration in the highly cyclical staffing industry. The
company's revenues declined by more than 50% from peak levels in
2008 through the first quarter of 2010, primarily due to a
decline in demand in its nurse and allied health segment. This
revenue decline was partially offset by its high variable-cost
structure, allowing EBITDA margins to decline only about 200
basis points (bps) just prior to the Nursefinders acquisition.
The locum tenens staffing and permanent physician placement
segments provide modest diversity and are incorporated into our
assessment of business risk. The 2010 acquisition of
Nursefinders has increased the company's revenue base by close
to 30% and benefits its growth strategy as AMN grows its managed
service provider contracts (MSPs). If the company increases its
MSP contract revenue base over time, it could be favorable to
the company's business risk. MSPs provide a more reliable
revenue stream by filling most labor orders under contract
(typically three years) with its own talent pool. We have also
factored competition into AMN's weak business risk profile.
The aggressive financial risk profile is characterized by
adjusted debt to EBITDA that has ranged from 5x to 4x and funds
from operations (FFO) to debt between 15% to 20% over a
year-and-a-half cycle. While we expect the company to de-lever
through EBITDA growth and debt repayment, and expect leverage
will be around 3.7x and FFO to debt around 20% by year-end 2012,
the company's exposure to cyclicality could jeopardize our
expectation. We expect the company to maintain a relatively
conservative financial policy and do not expect it to be
acquisitive in the near term as it focuses on expanding the
operations acquired in the Nursefinders transaction.
Liquidity
AMN's liquidity is "adequate" (based on our criteria), with
sources of cash likely to exceed uses substantially for the next
12 to 24 months. In accordance with key quantitative measures
(see criteria articles below), relevant aspects of AMN's
liquidity are as follows:
-- We expect coverage of uses to be in excess of 1.2x for
the next two years. Sources include nominal cash reserves,
expected cash flow generation of about $30 million, and about
$36 million available on its $50 million revolver. Mandatory
uses of $15 million include about $8 million of capital
expenditures, around $2 million of annual debt amortization
payments, and the remainder to fund working capital. We expect
excess cash will be used to further reduce debt.
-- We expect that net sources would be positive, even with a
15% decline in EBITDA.
-- We expect cushions on bank-calculated debt covenants on
its new facility to be in excess of 20%.
-- The company has a limited ability to absorb
low-probability shocks, based on its size and cash generation.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's
recovery report on AMN, to be published shortly after this
release, on RatingsDirect.
Outlook
Our stable outlook reflects our expectation that credit
measures could continue to range widely, reflecting the
potential for cyclicality and exposure to U.S. economic
conditions. The current rating and outlook could tolerate peak
leverage of about 5x for a short duration.
An upgrade could occur if we are comfortable that adjusted
leverage would approach 3x and that the cyclical range of
leverage would peak at about 4x, rather than the previous peak
of 5x. A downgrade could occur if margins decline by at least
200 bps, which would cause credit metrics to decline, and be
more reflective of what we consider a "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile. This could happen if demand for
temporary labor declines and the company can't adjust its cost
structure quickly. A downgrade could also occur if the company
shifts its financial policy from debt repayment to an aggressive
acquisitive strategy that relies on additional debt borrowings.