Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Hewlett-Packard Co.'s (HP; BBB+/Stable/A-2) announcement that it would be taking an accounting charge of $8 billion related to its 2008 acquisition of Electronic Data Systems for $13.9 billion does not affect our ratings on the company. We believe that the company will continue to focus on consolidating its core strengths and rebuilding investor confidence in a challenging environment. However, HP will need to demonstrate consistent execution to retain its strong business profile over the intermediate term. Nevertheless, HP possesses "adequate" liquidity, with cash exceeding $8.3 billion (as of April 30, 2012) and credit measures currently supportive of the rating. We view HP's financial risk profile as "intermediate," reflecting adjusted debt to EBITDA at about 2x and our expectation of weaker operating performance in fiscal 2012. We expect annual discretionary cash flow to remain in excess of $5 billion, and that share repurchases and investments in growing its business will be HP's primary uses of its cash flow. The current rating provides some capacity to absorb a cyclical downturn or greater-than-expected reinvestment levels. Over time, we expect debt to EBITDA to average in the high-1x area, with tolerance to spike to the low-2x range for a short duration.