Aug 8 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'BB-' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Mediacom Broadband Group's
proposed $200 million term loan G due 2020. The '2' recovery rating indicates
our expectation for substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment
default. Based on the proposed debt issuance, our recovery estimates on the
company's secured debt falls to the low end of the 70%-90% range. As a result,
we believe any future addition of secured debt would most likely lead to a
downward revision of the recovery assessment and lowering of the issue-level
rating on the secured debt.
Mediacom Broadband Group is a subsidiary of Middletown, N.Y.-based cable-TV
operator Mediacom Communications Corp. (Mediacom). The company intends to use
proceeds from the new term loan to repay borrowings under its revolving credit
facility due 2016, which had $129 million outstanding as of June 30, 2012, and
add to cash balances. Assuming the company repays the full amount outstanding
under the revolver, consolidated leverage (adjusted for operating leases and
accrued interest) increases minimally, to 5.6x (as of June 30, 2012) from
5.5x. Over the intermediate term, we expect the company to maintain leverage
below our 7.0x threshold for the current rating, barring a shift toward a more
aggressive financial policy.
The ratings on Mediacom reflect a "highly leveraged" financial risk profile, a
mature core video business with modest revenue growth prospects,
below-industry-average video, high-speed data (HSD), and telephony
penetration, and competitive pressures on both the video customer base from
direct-to-home satellite-TV providers and HSD customers from telephone
companies. Partly tempering these factors are the company's position as the
leading provider of pay-TV services in its markets and expectations for
limited video competition from the local telephone operators. (For the
complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on
Mediacom, published June 20, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery
report, see the recovery report on Mediacom, to be published as soon as
possible following the release of this article.)
RATINGS LIST
Mediacom Communications Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Mediacom Broadband Group
$200 mil term loan G due 2020 BB-
Recovery Rating 2
