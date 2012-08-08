Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed E.CL S.A.'s (E.CL) foreign and local
currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The rating action affects
USD400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021. Fitch has also affirmed
E.CL's national scale rating at 'A(cl)'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to
Positive from Stable.
The Positive Rating Outlook reflects the expectation of continually strong
financial performance in the long term. While cash flow generation might
deteriorate during the current year due to an indexation mismatch in fuel cost
in a contract with Emel, this situation is expected to reverse next year. The
Positive Outlook also reflects the expectation of reduced uncertainty
surrounding the company's expansion projects in the future.
E.CL's ratings reflect the company's sound financial profile, balanced
contracted position, diversified generation matrix, as well as the implicit
support provided by its main shareholder. Gaz de France Suez S.A. (GDF Suez),
with a 52.77% share, has actively participated in the company's capital
structure through either intercompany loans or equity contributions. Credit
risks associated with the company include the potential to embark on a large
investment program which could result in incremental leverage.
FAVORABLE CONTRACTUAL POSITION
E.CL benefits from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with financially
strong counterparties, primarily in the mining sector. These contracts include
adequate fuel indexation clauses, which closely match the company's generation
mix. This contractual structure substantially mitigates the company's exposure
to fuel price volatility and support a stable and predictable cash flow
generation.
E.CL's total gross installed capacity amounts to approximately 2,135 MW while
the company has long-term contracts for approximately 1,490 MW. The company's
strategy is to match fuel cost pass-through with its generation mix. Currently,
the company's contracts are mainly indexed to coal and are supported by its
coal-fired installed capacity of approximately 1,117 MW (including Central
Termoelectrica Andina and all of Central Termoelectrica Hornitos
capacity). CTA has a 21-year, 150 MW PPA with Codelco and CTH has a 15-year 150
MW PPA with Minera Esperanza. The company's largest off-taker in terms of PPA
nominal amount is Codelco (rated with a foreign currency of IDR of 'A+' by
Fitch) with 36% of contracted capacity and 31.8% of revenues during the first
half of 2012.
STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, FURTHER IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED
E.CL's credit profile is supported by its credit protection metrics,
characterized by moderate leverage and solid interest coverage. E.CL's operating
cash flow and EBITDA are expected to strengthen based on the company's
conservative commercial profile and the start-up in 2011 of two new 165 MW
coal-fired power plants, CTA and CTH. As of the last 12 months (LTM) ended June
30, 2012, E.CL's EBITDA reached USD344 million, relatively unchanged from 2010
levels, yet down from the USD368 million reported in 2011. E.CL's cash flow
could temporarily deteriorate marginally during 2012 due to a negative tariff
review and a fuel indexation mismatch in one of its contracts, yet Fitch expects
the company's EBITDA to improve thereafter to levels in line with those reported
in 2011.
Total debt as of June 30, 2012 amounted to USD707 million and could increase in
the medium term to approximately USD780 million after all of the CTA project
finance debt is disbursed. Debt was composed of USD400 million of senior
unsecured notes due 2021 and the balance of project finance debt at CTA. As of
June 30, 2012, the company reported a moderate financial leverage, as measured
by total debt to EBITDA of 2.1x. E.CL's leverage could deteriorate slightly in
the future if the company finances expansion projects with debt.
POTENTIAL LARGE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN, INCREMENTAL DEBT
While capital expenditures declined after the conclusion of the capacity
expansion program, the possibility of significant investments persists should
the company sign new PPAs. At present, the company has environmental approvals
to build two 375 MW coal-fired plants (including transmission facilities and a
mechanized dock) next to CTA and CTH. The company is currently accepting
construction bids, with construction being contingent on the signing of a new
PPA (which would most likely be related to one of the mining projects currently
being developed). If carried out the company is considering alternative capital
structures including developing the project in a separate company owned by E.CL
and other partners. Should the project be developed by E.CL as the sole sponsor,
the program is expected to be funded primarily with cash on hand, future cash
flow generation, and an increase in debt levels throughout the construction
period. The latter may lead total debt/EBITDA to reach nearly 3.0x to 3.5x at
its peak, rapidly decreasing once the new projects start operations.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (July 27,
2011);
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug.12, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas, and Water Companies
Corporate Rating Methodology