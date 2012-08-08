Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed E.CL S.A.'s (E.CL) foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB-'. The rating action affects USD400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021. Fitch has also affirmed E.CL's national scale rating at 'A(cl)'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Positive from Stable. The Positive Rating Outlook reflects the expectation of continually strong financial performance in the long term. While cash flow generation might deteriorate during the current year due to an indexation mismatch in fuel cost in a contract with Emel, this situation is expected to reverse next year. The Positive Outlook also reflects the expectation of reduced uncertainty surrounding the company's expansion projects in the future. E.CL's ratings reflect the company's sound financial profile, balanced contracted position, diversified generation matrix, as well as the implicit support provided by its main shareholder. Gaz de France Suez S.A. (GDF Suez), with a 52.77% share, has actively participated in the company's capital structure through either intercompany loans or equity contributions. Credit risks associated with the company include the potential to embark on a large investment program which could result in incremental leverage. FAVORABLE CONTRACTUAL POSITION E.CL benefits from long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) with financially strong counterparties, primarily in the mining sector. These contracts include adequate fuel indexation clauses, which closely match the company's generation mix. This contractual structure substantially mitigates the company's exposure to fuel price volatility and support a stable and predictable cash flow generation. E.CL's total gross installed capacity amounts to approximately 2,135 MW while the company has long-term contracts for approximately 1,490 MW. The company's strategy is to match fuel cost pass-through with its generation mix. Currently, the company's contracts are mainly indexed to coal and are supported by its coal-fired installed capacity of approximately 1,117 MW (including Central Termoelectrica Andina and all of Central Termoelectrica Hornitos capacity). CTA has a 21-year, 150 MW PPA with Codelco and CTH has a 15-year 150 MW PPA with Minera Esperanza. The company's largest off-taker in terms of PPA nominal amount is Codelco (rated with a foreign currency of IDR of 'A+' by Fitch) with 36% of contracted capacity and 31.8% of revenues during the first half of 2012. STRONG FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE, FURTHER IMPROVEMENT EXPECTED E.CL's credit profile is supported by its credit protection metrics, characterized by moderate leverage and solid interest coverage. E.CL's operating cash flow and EBITDA are expected to strengthen based on the company's conservative commercial profile and the start-up in 2011 of two new 165 MW coal-fired power plants, CTA and CTH. As of the last 12 months (LTM) ended June 30, 2012, E.CL's EBITDA reached USD344 million, relatively unchanged from 2010 levels, yet down from the USD368 million reported in 2011. E.CL's cash flow could temporarily deteriorate marginally during 2012 due to a negative tariff review and a fuel indexation mismatch in one of its contracts, yet Fitch expects the company's EBITDA to improve thereafter to levels in line with those reported in 2011. Total debt as of June 30, 2012 amounted to USD707 million and could increase in the medium term to approximately USD780 million after all of the CTA project finance debt is disbursed. Debt was composed of USD400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021 and the balance of project finance debt at CTA. As of June 30, 2012, the company reported a moderate financial leverage, as measured by total debt to EBITDA of 2.1x. E.CL's leverage could deteriorate slightly in the future if the company finances expansion projects with debt. POTENTIAL LARGE CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PLAN, INCREMENTAL DEBT While capital expenditures declined after the conclusion of the capacity expansion program, the possibility of significant investments persists should the company sign new PPAs. At present, the company has environmental approvals to build two 375 MW coal-fired plants (including transmission facilities and a mechanized dock) next to CTA and CTH. The company is currently accepting construction bids, with construction being contingent on the signing of a new PPA (which would most likely be related to one of the mining projects currently being developed). If carried out the company is considering alternative capital structures including developing the project in a separate company owned by E.CL and other partners. Should the project be developed by E.CL as the sole sponsor, the program is expected to be funded primarily with cash on hand, future cash flow generation, and an increase in debt levels throughout the construction period. The latter may lead total debt/EBITDA to reach nearly 3.0x to 3.5x at its peak, rapidly decreasing once the new projects start operations. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Rating Latin American Utilities, Power, Gas and Water Companies' (July 27, 2011); --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug.12, 2011). 