Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings downgrades the following Texas Southmost College
District, Texas' (TSC or the district) limited tax bonds:
--$57.7 million outstanding limited tax general obligation (LTGO) bonds to 'AA-'
from 'AA';
--$12.7 million outstanding maintenance tax notes to 'AA-' from 'AA'.
The Rating Outlook is Negative.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
SUCCESSFUL TRANSITION TO OPERATING INDEPENDENCE UNCERTAIN: The rating downgrade
and Negative Outlook reflects the current uncertainty regarding the district's
ability to operate effectively as a stand-alone community college upon
termination of its long-term partnership with the University of Texas at
Brownsville (UTB) in 2015. Some of the district's challenges include creating a
functional, operating structure to conduct academic activities, sustaining and
growing student enrollment, and hiring new faculty and support staff.
TSC's STATE FUNDING LEVEL RISK: TSC is challenged to fully identify its student
base separate from UTB, given TSC's lesser known status between the two parties.
TSC's enrollment count may present some risk to its state funding levels in the
next biennium (fiscals 2013 and 2014) as the upcoming base enrollment count will
largely determine state funding.
STABLE TAX BASE; FINANCIAL FUTURE UNCERTAIN: The rating incorporates the
district's stable tax base and a steady, slightly improved financial profile
realized in fiscal 2011. Nonetheless, the Negative Outlook also reflects the
district's financial profile as an evolving, independent operating structure.
FAVORABLE, LONG-TERM AREA DEMOGRAPHICS: The district's demographic trends are
favorable, characterized by a young and growing population. As it steps out of
the partnership, TSC's focus on the mission, programs, and cost structure as a
typical community college should be attractive to local students.
BELOW AVERAGE ECONOMY: Unemployment remains high and exceeds state and national
levels despite solid year-over-year employment growth. Wealth and income levels
are below average.
MODERATE DEBT LEVELS: Overall debt levels are moderate including extensive
underlying debt of the city of Brownsville (LTGOs rated 'AA-'; Stable Outlook by
Fitch) and the Brownsville Independent School District ISD; (unlimited tax GOs
rated 'AA', Negative Outlook). Start-up capital needs currently identified
remain relatively manageable and are expected to be met thru pay-go spending.
SECURITY
The bonds and maintenance tax notes are direct obligations of the district
payable from a continuing direct annual ad valorem tax on all taxable property
within the limits prescribed by law. The bonds are subject to the district's
limit of $0.50 per $100 of taxable assessed value (TAV) and the tax notes are
subject to a separate limit of $0.35 per $100 of TAV. The district's total tax
rate cannot exceed $0.85 per $100 TAV.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION
TRANSITION PLAN ESSENTIAL: Lack of a formal transition plan that addresses the
expected pace of TSC's operating independence from UTB and incorporates key
financial, facilities, and enrollment assumptions and projections could cause
further negative pressure on the rating.
STABLE FINANCIAL OPERATIONS CRITICAL: The district's ability to maintain a
balanced and stable financial profile as it prepares for and transitions to an
independent institution, is key to maintaining the rating.
CREDIT PROFILE
TRANSITION TOWARDS OPERATING INDEPENDENCE UNDERWAY
The district is a two-year comprehensive, open enrollment community college
which has operated jointly with UTB since 1991. Preliminary steps have been
taken by TSC towards establishing a framework that supports the unwinding of a
long-term academic and operational partnership with UTB by 2015. Current
projections are for TSC to operate independently by fall 2013. The board hired
key college leaders including a president and an interim chief financial officer
in 2011. Since then, community outreach by TSC leadership has been used to
develop the institution's strategic plan; a key aspect of eventually receiving
autonomous accreditation. Management reports that TSC will keep all of its
academic programs in the near-term so as not to impair current students. It will
also renew its focus on the mission, programs, and cost structure of a typical
community college, which Fitch believes should provide an attractive option for
local students.
Through the partnership, UTB provides all academic and support services for both
institutions while the district compensates UTB with financial support and
facilities. As a result, TSC maintains only a skeletal administrative staff.
Fitch believes the current partnership also benefits the district through its
association with the broader and better-known University of Texas system.
However, Fitch recognizes there may also be areas of opportunity as a
stand-alone institution including the ability to control instructional and
operational costs, establish curriculum standards as well as set lower tuition
rates to attract students.
Nonetheless, the transformation of the district back to an independently run
community college poses significant challenges for management. Many of the
hurdles, which include creating a functional, operating structure to conduct
academic activities, effectively competing for students with UTB, and the hiring
of faculty and support staff have yet to be realized. Also, as TSC owns a
majority of campus facilities in the partnership, the use, and payment for
campus land and facilities between the two institutions, in an environment of
protracted negotiations, remains uncertain.
MODEST ENROLLMENT GAINS
The taxing district encompasses approximately 530 acres in the eastern portion
of Cameron County and includes all of the Brownsville, Los Fresnos and the Port
Isabel Independent School Districts (ISD). The majority of students reside
within the district and most received some form of financial aid. Tuition and
fee-paying enrollment trends rebounded somewhat in fiscal years 2010 and 2011
after experiencing moderate enrollment declines due primarily to UTB's
implementation of minimum academic standards, which applied to both
institutions. In the partnership, enrollment is reported to the state for both
institutions by UTB. Combined, the institutions saw a modest 2% gain in
full-time, lower division students in fall 2011 (fiscal 2012) which was
comparable to 2007 enrollment levels. Contributing to the total was a more
volatile dual enrollment base (largely tuition exempt local high school students
taking college coursework) that declined by double digits for the second year.
STABLE FINANCIAL PROFILE REMAINS UNTESTED BY INDEPENDENT OPERATIONS
Fiscal 2011 financial operations remained relatively stable and slightly
improved from the prior year, generating a 7.2% operating margin, up from 4.6%
in fiscal 2010. Results were assisted by nearly $4 million in additional net
tuition revenue that provided roughly 50% of total revenues and largely offset
the year's less sizeable $1.5 million increase to its UTB partnership
contractual expense and $1.5 million state appropriation decline.
Net tuition revenues predominate as the district's largest revenue source due to
TSC's partnership agreement to maintain tuition in line with UTB. Contract
payments to UTB constitute nearly 80% of total expenses and have risen by $9.3
million or about 21% over the past four fiscal years while other direct district
costs are minimal. Liquidity improved moderately as available cash and
investments represent about 40% of current liabilities in fiscal 2011, up from
28.5% the prior year. Unrestricted reserves totaled approximately $7.8 million
in unrestricted reserves or 12% of spending at fiscal 2011 year-end. Management
anticipates fiscal 2012 will add a sizeable $5.4 million cushion to unrestricted
reserves, reaching a total of $13 million by year-end; this is due largely to a
combination of one-time operating and capital expenditure savings attributable
in part to the unwinding of the partnership. The fiscal 2013 budget is currently
under development and is expected to be presented as a balanced budget.
STABLE TAX BASE DESPITE ECONOMIC DOWNTURN
TAV gains have remained modest at no more than 2% annually beginning in fiscal
2010; management anticipates a comparable gain per preliminary values in fiscal
2013. TAV expanded rapidly between fiscals 2006 and 2009, increasing at an
average annual rate of 11%. Concentration among the top 10 taxpayers remains
minimal. The district's overall tax rate has increased modestly in fiscals 2010
through 2012, primarily due to growing debt service requirements. However, ample
taxing margin and financial flexibility remains under the total $0.85 per $100
TAV (local limit) with an overall rate of $0.164 per $100 TAV in fiscal 2012.
The area economy is based on agriculture, fishing, manufacturing, trade and
tourism, and has benefited from its trade links with Mexico. Cameron County
population has expanded consistently over the past decade, growing at an average
annual rate of 2%. County unemployment remains high, exceeding the state (6.9%)
and U.S levels (7.9%) at 10.4% in May 2012 despite a nearly 3% year-over-year
gain in employment. The area's low wealth levels and high unemployment rates are
not unlike other Texas border communities.
MODERATE LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Overall debt levels are moderately high at roughly $2,700 per capita and 4.9% of
full market value due to substantial issuance by the city of Brownsville and
Brownsville ISD. The district services a manageable $70.5 million in direct,
tax-supported debt with carrying costs totaling 9% of spending in fiscal 2011.
Principal payout is average with about 56% of principal retired within the next
ten years. In addition, TSC is obligated for nearly $25 million in revenue bonds
outstanding (not rated by Fitch), which are supported by pledged tuition and
fees generated from UTB and TSC students. Enhancing the district's technology
has been identified as the most pressing of start-up capital needs; management
recently contracted for the development of a comprehensive IT system, distinct
from UTB. Roughly $6 million in one-time, pay-go capital spending is expected
over the near-term for this project; consequently, there are no plans to issue
additional bonds at this time.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011);
--'U.S. Local Government Tax-Supported Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2011).
