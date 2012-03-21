March 21 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed all Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs),
debt and Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings for the Hartford Financial
Services Group, Inc. (HFSG) and its primary life and property/casualty
insurance subsidiaries. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings
appears at the end of this release.
Fitch's rating action follows HFSG's announcement today that going forward the
company will focus on property/casualty commercial and consumer markets, group
benefits, and mutual funds businesses. As such, individual annuity will be
placed into run off and HFSG will pursue divestiture options for individual
life, Woodbury Financial Services and retirement plans.
Fitch already maintains separate IFS ratings on HFSG's life and
property/casualty companies that reflect each businesses respective stand-alone
financial profiles. HFSG's life insurance subsidiaries maintain 'A-' IFS
ratings, which are two notches below the property/casualty IFS ratings of 'A+'.
This approach was implemented in February 2009 during the financial crisis to
reflect the divergence in operating performance and balance sheet strength
between the life and p/c operations.
HFSG's strategic announcement today does not significantly change Fitch's
assessment of the life and property/casualty operating companies' financial
strength. Fitch expects that HFSG will continue to support its insurance
subsidiaries and maintain insurance company capitalization that is consistent
with the current ratings, with HFSG not expected to sell any insurance operating
companies as part of any divestiture of businesses. While the plan creates
execution risk and has the potential to impact HFSG's business position and
franchise value of its ongoing businesses, Fitch considers these risks to be
manageable.
Favorably, a successful execution of HFSG's strategy could improve the company's
financial flexibility, particularly to the extent that sales proceeds increase
holding company cash, fixed maturities, and short-term investments
(approximately $1.6 billion at Dec. 31, 2011) that could potentially be used to
reduce debt. As such, Fitch would most likely consider a positive rating action
on HFSG's IDR and debt ratings before the company's IFS ratings, reflecting an
improvement in notching between insurance company ratings and holding company
ratings.
Fitch's rationale for the affirmation of HFSG's ratings reflects the company's
overall profitable results, reasonable financial leverage and sizable levels of
holding company cash and financial resources. The ratings also reflect HFSG's
lower level of recent investment related impairments and exposure to credit and
investment risks, particularly in its life asset portfolio where its
above-average exposure to commercial real estate-related investments is
declining.
HFSG's capital position improved in 2011, with GAAP shareholders' equity of
$22.9 billion at Dec. 31, 2011, up 13% from $20.3 billion at Dec. 31, 2010.
HFSG's equity credit-adjusted debt-to-total capital ratio (including accumulated
other comprehensive income) remains reasonable at 21.3% at
Dec. 31, 2011, down from 24.5% at Dec. 31, 2010.
HFSG's operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage has
been reduced in recent years, averaging a low 3.4x from 2008 to 2011. This
reflects both constrained operating earnings and increased interest expense and
preferred dividends paid on capital over the last several years, including the
outstanding $1.75 billion 10% junior subordinated debentures investment by
Allianz SE in Oct. 2008. Fitch expects the company to maintain run-rate
operating earnings-based interest and preferred dividend coverage of at least
5.0x.
The ratings for Hartford Life's operations reflect an adequate U.S. consolidated
statutory capital position. While capital generation is expected to remain flat
through 2012, Fitch expects consolidated U.S. life insurance to remain above the
company's 325% RBC targets for its life operations and 125% for its captive
operations.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include strong and
stable operating earnings in line with higher rated peers and industry averages;
Fitch's determination that investment and VA risk will not cause a material
level of volatility relative to current capital; overall flat-to-favorable loss
reserve development; continued improvement in the quality and liquidity of the
investment portfolio; equity credit-adjusted debt to total capital maintained
below 25%; and reduced volatility of insurance subsidiary capitalization.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include significant
investment or operating losses, including those from the VA business line, that
affect GAAP shareholders' equity by 20% or more, or materially affect capital
within the insurance subsidiaries; sizable adverse prior year loss reserve
development; and equity credit-adjusted debt-to-total capital maintained above
30%. The ratings of the property/casualty subsidiaries could also be negatively
affected to the extent they are needed to fund potential capital needs of the
life operations.
Fitch affirms the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--$320 million 4.625% notes due 2013 at 'BBB-';
--$200 million 4.75% notes due 2014 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 4.0% senior notes due 2015 at 'BBB-';
--$200 million 7.3% notes due 2015 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 5.5% notes due 2016 at 'BBB-';
--$499 million 5.375% notes due 2017 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million 6.3% notes due 2018 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million 6% notes due 2019 at 'BBB-';
--$499 million 5.5% senior notes due 2020 at 'BBB-';
--$298 million 5.95% notes due 2036 at 'BBB-';
--$299 million 6.625% senior notes due 2040 at 'BBB-';
--$325 million 6.1% notes due 2041 at 'BBB-';
--$500 million 8.125% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BB';
--$1.75 billion 10% junior subordinated debentures due 2068 at 'BB';
--$556 million 7.25% mandatory convertible preferred stock, series F at 'BB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Hartford Life, Inc.
--Long-term IDR at 'BBB';
--$149 million 7.65% notes due 2027 at 'BBB-';
--$92 million 7.375% notes due 2031 at 'BBB-';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2'.
Hartford Life Global Funding
--Secured notes program at 'A-'.
Hartford Life Institutional Funding
--Secured notes program at 'A-'.
Hartford Life and Accident Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Hartford Life Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-';
--Medium-term note program at 'BBB+'.
Hartford Life and Annuity Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A-'.
Members of the Hartford Fire Insurance Intercompany Pool:
Hartford Fire Insurance Company
Nutmeg Insurance Company
Hartford Accident & Indemnity Company
Hartford Casualty Insurance Company
Twin City Fire Insurance Company
Pacific Insurance Company, Limited
Property and Casualty Insurance Company of Hartford
Sentinel Insurance Company, Ltd.
Hartford Insurance Company of Illinois
Hartford Insurance Company of the Midwest
Hartford Underwriters Insurance Company
Hartford Insurance Company of the Southeast
Hartford Lloyd's Insurance Company
Trumbull Insurance Company
--IFS at 'A+'.
