Aug 8 - Fitch Ratings takes the following rating action on Iredell County, North Carolina: --$39.13 million general obligation (GO) bonds, affirmed at 'AA+'; --$4.36 million series 2000 installment payment revenue bond affirmed at 'AA', issued by the Iredell County Public Facilities Corporation; --$23.98 million series 2003 certificate of participation (COPs) affirmed at 'AA', issued by the Iredell County Public Facilities Corporation. The Rating Outlook is Stable. SECURITY The GO bonds are secured by the full faith, credit and unlimited taxing power of the county. The installment payment revenue bonds and COPs are secured by installment payments pledged by Iredell County to the corporation pursuant the trust agreement. The corporation assigns substantially rights to receive installment payments and the deed of trust to the trustee. The county has pledged several schools as collateral. KEY RATING DRIVERS SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION: Reserve levels and financial flexibility remain sound supported by conservative budgeting practices. STRONG MANUFACTURING PRESENCE: Iredell County's economic base is heavily concentrated in manufacturing; however, a favorable location in close proximity to Charlotte promotes continued development and expansion. Unemployment levels have improved but remains above average, but wealth levels are on par with state averages and slightly below U.S. averages. AFFORABLE DEBT RATIOS: Fitch expects the debt burden to remain low due to limited capital needs coupled with pay-as-you-go capital funding. APPROPRIATION RISK AND ESSENTIAL ASSETS: The 'AA' rating on the COPs and installment payment revenue bonds reflects the county's credit characteristics as well as solid lease provisions and essentiality of the leased assets. CREDIT PROFILE HEALTHY RESERVE LEVELS DESPITE RECENT DECLINES Despite recessionary challenges, the county's financial flexibility remains ample and the unreserved general fund balance is strong. After a string of consecutive net surpluses from fiscal years 2003-2008, the general fund posted net deficits in fiscal years 2009 and 2010 to fund capital projects. Despite the declines, the unreserved general fund balance remained healthy at fiscal year-end 2010 at 15.7% of spending. For fiscal 2011, the county budgeted a $7.3 million draw on general fund balance. However, the county underspent the budget by 6% and realized an uptick in sales tax collections, which resulted in an operating surplus of $4.3 million. Fiscal 2011 ended with a solid unrestricted fund balance (the sum of assigned, unassigned and committed under GASB 54) of $32.1 million or 21.3% of operating expenditures and transfers out. The restricted fund balance includes the North Carolina's required statutory reserve for receivables totaling $12.3 million. Inclusion of this amount makes the balance more comparable to an unrestricted balance in other states and equals 29% of spending. STRONG RESULTS ANTICIPATED FOR FISCAL YEAR 2012 The fiscal 2012 budget was adopted with a four-cent property tax rate increase in part to offset declines in real estate value in fiscal 2011 and 2012. The budget also funds a $273,884 addition to fund balance. Preliminary year-end results show a $1.15 million operating surplus that will be used to strengthen the county's unassigned fund balance. BALANCED FISCAL 2013 BUDGET The fiscal 2013 adopted budget is balanced with a modest $300,000 (less than 1% of the budget) general fund balance appropriation for public safety. The property tax rate remains unchanged at a very competitive rate of $0.485 per $100 of assessed value (AV), which is well below the state cap of $1.50 per $100 of AV. Fitch notes the budget does not include any notable spending cuts. Given the county's historical financial performance, Fitch expects management to continue to maintain sound reserve levels. STABLE MANUFACTURING BASED ECONOMY Iredell County is located in the Piedmont region of North Carolina, immediately north of Mecklenburg County. Statesville, the county seat, is 40 miles north of Charlotte and 50 miles southwest of Winston-Salem. Manufacturing is a significant economic driver in the county, representing about 19% of employment. Fitch notes that weakness in this sector has resulted in unemployment levels that remain pressured at 9.8% as of May 2012, exceeding state and national levels. However, Fitch observes that recent investments by the county's largest employers provide a positive outlook for future job growth. Income levels, as measured on a per capita and median household basis, are on par with state averages and slightly below the U.S. average. Both residential and commercial/industrial growth is occurring primarily in the southern area of the county near Charlotte. In 2011, 61 economic and infrastructure development projects were recorded in the county creating 1,525 new jobs and $369.9 million in capital investment. Lowe's Companies Inc. is the county's largest employer, has its corporate headquarters in the county; while the campus currently employs about 3,000, planned expansions will increase the headquarters' workforce to 8,000-10,000. Other significant development projects are underway, including the Langtree at the Lake residential development which will include 300 luxury apartments in phase I and a total $2 billion investment when completed. The county's tax base is relatively diverse, with the top 10 taxpayers accounting for 6.2% of assessed valuation. Largest taxpayers include Lowe's, Duke Energy, and NGK Ceramics. Following a reassessment in 2008 taxable assessed value (TAV) increased through 2011. Fiscal 2012 TAV declined by 2.3%, reflecting another quadrennial reassessment. The county increased the property tax rate to $0.485 per $100 of valuation, which is 3% greater than the revenue-neutral rate. Relative to neighboring counties, the property tax rate is well below average. Management is projecting 1% growth in assessed value in fiscal 2013 which Fitch believes is reasonable based on year-to-date permit activity. LOW DEBT RATIOS The county's overall debt levels are low at $2,481 per capita and 1.9% of TAV and are expected to remain so given the absence of any future borrowing plans. The county does not have a formal long-range capital improvement plan, which Fitch views negatively. In fiscal 2012 the county funded a facility improvement plan totalling $1.6 million. The fiscal 2013 budget includes $329,000 in funding toward a future facilities capital project fund. The county's Task Force on School Facilities recommended considerable capital investment in education in a 2008 report, and management reports almost all of their recommendations were adopted using 2008 COPs proceeds, lottery proceeds and pay-as-you go capital funding. The one exception was construction of a replacement elementary school which was postponed until revenues sufficient to meet debt service become available. A 2012 report has been completed. Due to flat student enrollment growth no additional capital projects are envisioned over the near term. The rapid amortization of nearly 70% of principal within 10 years offsets somewhat high debt service as a percent of the general fund expenditures of 18%. AFFORDABLE PENSION AND OPEB COSTS NOT A CREDIT PRESSURE The county's contribution to various pension plans consumed approximately 2.6% of total spending in fiscal 2011. The bulk of the annual cost is related to the county's participation in the Local Government Employees' Retirement System, which is among the strongest funded state pension systems. An additional less than 1% of the budget is allocated to the cost of other post-employment benefits (OPEB). All costs are expected to remain stable for fiscal 2012 and 2013. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. 